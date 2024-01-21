X launches audio and video calls

Share the joy

X has finally rolled out audio and video calls on Android, just like it did on iOS back in October.

All you need to do is upgrade your current version of the app to the latest one, and you are good to go. To start making audio and video calls, simply go to your DMs.

It is not clear at this time if the feature is available to Premium Basic users, which is the cheapest tier of the X subscription.

The rollout is all part of Elon Musk’s “everything app” vision for X, with more of such possibly on the way.

It is no secret that Elon Musk’s vision is to transform X into a platform that offers a lot of services, including peer-to-peer payments, shopping, creator tools, and more. A couple of weeks ago, the company confirmed the time frame of its upcoming P2P payments.

X was licensed to offer payment services in a dozen US states in December, and the company has announced that it will launch peer-to-peer in 2004.

In a blog post, X announced that it will be rolling out its peer-to-peer payment service this year, which the company hopes will help it complete with PayPal and the like.

“We will launch peer-to-peer payments, unlocking more user utility and new opportunities for commerce, and showcasing the power of living more of your life in one place.”

X continues to expand the scope of its platform, and this time, it has announced a new partnership with shopping giant Shopify. The new partnership will provide more opportunity for Shopify merchants to promote their products on X.

The new deal will facilitate all-new ways to help Shopify sellers advertise their products on X. While this may not be described as a new partnership, it builds on previous arrangements between the two companies.

Almost two years ago, X, then Twitter, announced a new partnership with Shopify that allowed merchants on the e-commerce site to list their products on their Twitter Professional Profiles.

“A determining factor in the success of your business is the ability to reach customers wherever they are. More platforms, more choice, more entrepreneurship. More details to come,” Shopify president Harley Finkelstein wrote on X.

