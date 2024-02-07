X is working on new articles content option

Share the joy

X is reportedly developing a new option that will enable you to create and publish long-form posts on its platform.

If launched, the new format will make X an attractive option for publishers and readers. It is all part of Elon Musk’s plans to make X an “everything app.”

We are already used to seeing longer posts on X, but that will soon get updated with an even longer one. Users will be able to post longer articles directly on X, and this could soon get its own in-app feed.

In the example posted on Threads by app researcher Radu Onescu, a new “X articles” update will presumably offer a specific blog posting mechanism and a unique link preview card in the X feed that will direct viewers to the more conventional news content format.

X’s vertical video feed ads are now available to all advertisers on the platform. X vertical videos are displayed within the platform’s dedicated video feed and are activated when you tap through on a specific video clip in-stream.

According to X, 100 million users now engage with vertical video every day in the app. This could probably be the reason why the company is now pushing ahead to ensure that as many advertisers as possible have access to its vertical video feeds.

In a statement, X said:

“X is becoming a video-first experience, with video now part of more than four out of five user sessions, and video views growing at an average rate of 35% year over year. Today, we’re expanding Vertical Video Ads to all advertisers globally, enabling a full-screen, sound-on advertising experience on X’s fastest-growing video surface.”

According to X, vertical video ads are the most engaging ad format it has ever released, which explains why it is opening it up to all advertisers.

“We’ve observed that X users are 7X more likely to engage with an ad in vertical video compared to the same ad on the Home Timeline, while early adopters have seen -14% lower CPMs on average compared to ads in the Home Timeline.”

The update, according to X, is already available to all US users, with no word on when it will be accessible to other regions.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

