X is working on downvotes for post

Share the joy

Credit: Jay Baxter

X is reportedly working on downvotes to encourage engagement on its platform. X, according to a screenshot shared by app developer, Aaron Perris, will give users another way to share their feedback about a comment.

The downvotes feature has also been confirmed by an X engineer, Jay Baxter, who revealed that an internal test of the feature is currently being carried out.

“Community Notes wouldn’t work well without negative rating signal. But you have to be smart about how you use them. If you naively add them all up, you’ll get a hivemind like Reddit. One way: only downrank if you see negative ratings from people who typically disagree,” Baxter said.

The feature is an interesting one, especially if it eventually makes it to a global rollout.

Community Notes wouldn’t work well without negative rating signal.



But you have to be smart about how you use them. If you naively add them all up, you’ll get a hivemind like Reddit.



One way: only downrank if you see negative ratings from people who typically disagree https://t.co/YfX7Fpm8ka — Jay Baxter (@_jaybaxter_) July 2, 2024

To better protect your privacy, X is making your “likes” private for all users. With this, you no longer have to worry about people looking up your likes on the platform.

That said, you will still be able to see the posts that you have liked on X, according to the company. This, according to the social media giant, will give people more freedom to engage with more content within the app.

“Public likes are incentivizing the wrong behavior. For example, many people feel discouraged from liking content that might be “edgy” in fear of retaliation from trolls, or to protect their public image. Soon you’ll be able to like without worrying who might see it,” an X engineer, Haofei Wang explained in a post.

In related news, X’s new audio and video calling feature was a source of security concern, with some users complaining that their IP addresses were exposed last month.

This seems to be a significant oversight on the part of X’s engineers, and could deter people from using or even turning on the feature.

According to some privacy advocates, the new system exposes each user’s IP address whenever they make a call. The good thing is that X is aware of this and is warning users ahead. As a matter of fact, the detail has been added as a Community Note to X’s official announcement.

If this bothers you so much (of course, it should), then you can switch off the feature by going to settings.

X launched audio and video calling a couple of weeks ago, but limited its availability to premium users alone. The company, however, extended access to all users shortly after the initial launch.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

