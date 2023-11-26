X is set to launch its AI chatbot, Grok, this week

Share the joy

Elon Musk has confirmed that its AI chatbot, Grok, is scheduled to be launched this week. This is coming a couple of weeks after the company announced that it was getting set to throw its hat into the AI ring.

In a tweet on Thursday, Musk said the product will be launched to all X Premium+ subscribers this week.

App developer Nima Owji shared a screenshot showing that Grok will require a subscription from non-Premium+ users in order to use it.

As part of additional benefits that were previously disclosed when the product was launched a couple of weeks ago, X Premium+ subscribers will have access to the Grok AI Chatbot.

Yeah.



Grok should be available to all X Premium+ subscribers next week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2023

Elon has never shied away from criticizing ChatGPT for what he sees as censoring some answers on particular subjects, so the announcement of his own AI chatbot was not shocking.

Elon believes that information from the company’s new chatbot will be more accurate, especially when it comes to breaking news items. The data that Grok will be receiving from X validates his theory, allowing the system to use user posts as its main source of data.

X needs all the revenue it can get from current and potential Premium+ subscribers, considering its face-off with advertisers on the platform.

With a dozen major advertisers placing a hold on spending, the X CEO has taken a dig at Apple and the likes of other companies and institutions.

In a tweet, Elon wrote:

“Premium+ also has no ads in your timeline.” Musk then followed with what he may see as a selling point – true or not – for his ad-free service. “Many of the largest advertisers are the greatest oppressors of your right to free speech.”

How Musk’s post helps the current state of things remains anyone’s guess, but this is not the first time advertisers are pausing ads on the platform.

A few American tech giants momentarily halted Twitter ads shortly after Elon Musk finished taking over the social media platform in 2022. A few other businesses, including General Motors, wanted Twitter to make it clear what direction it was going at the time.

Apple has now stopped running ads on X, joining a few other advertisers that have already done so, such as IBM and the European Commission.

X has not been able to control hate speech that propagates antisemitic ideas and extols Adolf Hitler on its platform.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

