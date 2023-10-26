X is reportedly rolling out audio and video call

Share the joy

Social media analyst Matt Navara claims that X is introducing voice and video calling. Compared to what we have always known the platform for, this is a very significant change.

It appears that some iOS users can now make audio and video calls using the platform. Although some iOS X users can now make audio calls from their direct messages, the video call feature is still unavailable.

Elon Musk wants to transform X into a comprehensive platform that allows users to do a wide range of tasks. Given the abundance of other options available these days, it is yet to be seen if users will truly take advantage of the new feature.

It is unclear at this time whether the ability to make audio and video calls will only be available to premium subscribers, but if it happens, that will not be shocking.

BREAKING: Audio calling is now LIVE! pic.twitter.com/9nfLp1aUp1 — X News Daily (@xDaily) October 25, 2023

In other news, Elon Musk thinks that one way to lessen or stop the number of bots on X is to start charging new users. Musk asserted that charging new users would discourage bots from entering the market since they would have to pay for each profile they made.

While they will not be able to tweet, like, or reply in the X app, new accounts will be able to read posts. Users who do not want to pay will only be able to read posts; they will not be able to do anything else.

Thanks to X’s new “Not a Bot” element, the platform will be able to evaluate new accounts for checkmate bots on the microblogging network.

A recent update from X now gives you the option to restrict replies to only verified users. This implies that you can limit replies to verified platform users. All users have access to this feature, which has already begun to roll out.

Many are surprised to learn that this feature is free and open to all users. Premium subscribers are the only ones who can access the majority of the latest additions made by Musk and his team. However, it is commendable that this new feature is made accessible to all users.

The microblogging service has begun deleting headlines and excerpts from links that users have posted.

Recall that Elon Musk alluded to this modification in August, saying that it was his idea and that it would greatly enhance X.

Now, on iOS, all that will be visible when you visit one of the media sites you follow on X to read a new story is the article’s image with an overlay of its URL. Still, you can find an article excerpt and a synopsis of the headline online.

