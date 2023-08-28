X is reportedly coming with a swipe-to-reply feature

Share the joy

X is becoming more user-friendly these days, and that sounds like music to the ears. According to X user X News Daily, the microblogging site is working on a swipe-to-reply feature.

A feature like this is usually found in chat apps, and it would not be a bad idea to add something similar to X.

It would seem that Threads, Meta’s X clone, has put the microblogging site on its toes. Since the launch of Threads, X has rolled out a lot of changes, and it seems to be working as users are gradually returning.

The swipe-to-reply feature is still in the works and may take a couple of weeks or months to make it to a global launch. That said, it would not be a bad addition.

NEWS: X will soon let you swipe to reply in messages! https://t.co/W6TN8jjK2d pic.twitter.com/kkSYdpEd4w — X News Daily (@xDaily) August 28, 2023

Information is still sketchy for now, and it is not clear if the swipe-to-reply feature will be limited to Blue subscribers. I guess we will find out in the coming weeks, but for now, we can only hope it makes it to a global rollout.

In other news, X, formerly known as Twitter, has formally launched its job listing elements for verified organizations. With the rollout, verified organizations on the X platform can now start adding job listings to their profiles.

Businesses with a gold checkmark can add an open role shelf to their profile. This will appear above their main timeline and below their profile bio and follower counts.

When you tap on the “View all jobs” CTA, you will be able to see all available options currently listed by the company, which allows you to apply for each (via third-party hosting) by tapping on the specific job detail.

Verified organizations can start posting openings that will then allow job seekers to click and apply for jobs they are interested in via Twitter.

This sounds like a good move, especially in terms of making more revenue, which has been Twitter’s major challenge since the change of ownership.

Already, Twitter serves as a platform where people connect and help or link businesses and people together.

The feature allows you to post new job openings by title, salary, URL, and Location. Companies will also be able to post or add a salary range for interested job hunters.

