X is experimenting with in-app alert on profile restrictions and penalties

X is testing a new way to make it clearer why profiles are restricted or penalized. The trial was announced by Andrea Conway, a designer at X a couple of days ago.

Once the feature is released, X may start notifying users in their Notification tab when any restrictions have been placed on their content.

“We have found that your account potentially contains sensitive media – such as graphic, violent, nudity, sexual behavior, hateful symbols, or other sensitive content. We allow sensitive media on X, as long as it doesn’t break out sensitive media policy. If you want to share sensitive content, mark your media as sensitive.”

The explainer that follows then outlines what will happen to your account, including potential reach restrictions for all of your posts as a result of this finding.

X has recently launched a new feature for its Community Notes. From now on, all instances of any video that receives a Community Note will display the message on both reshares and posts.

Community Notes contributors will be able to specify whether their notes are about the video clip or the post when adding a note to a video app. This will help to ensure that notes are relevant and helpful to users.

“Notes written on videos will automatically show up on other posts containing matching videos. A highly-scalable way of adding context to edited clips, AI-generated videos, and more.”

This will serve as a more efficient way to provide more advisory notes to more users. The system will now be able to match both reshared images and videos in the app and tag them with any contextual notes.

In June, X, then known as Twitter, added new functionality to its Community Notes that enables contributors to add a contextual note to an image in the app. X will then follow that up by attaching that note to any matching re-shares of the same image across all tweets.

“From AI-generated images to manipulated videos, it’s common to come across misleading media. Today we’re piloting a feature that puts a superpower into contributors’ hands: Notes on Media Notes attached to an image will automatically appear on recent and future matching images,” Twitter said in a tweet.

Going forward, when a Community Notes contributor marks an image as questionable and adds an explanatory note to it, the same note will now be attached to all other tweets using the same image.

