X is adding new incognito mode controls to Spaces

X is adding a new incognito setting to Spaces that will allow hosts to decide if to allow non-logged-in and private users to join their chats.

App researcher Radu Onescu posted about this new toggle on Threads, and Spaces hosts can now turn it on to allow anonymous users to join their chats. This implies that the hosts have the option to restrict access to only logged-in users.

The new control option will give Spaces hosts more control over anonymity. X is testing it now with a small group of users.

This is only a test, with no exact date set for the official rollout. That said, it would be an interesting addition if it eventually made it to a global rollout in the future.

Elon Musk has said X is looking to add live video for Spaces chats. There are chances this could be launched this year, and if not, then live video in Spaces chat will be added early in 2024.

“From a feature standpoint, we are working on adding video to Spaces,” Musk said. “It’ll just be a simple thing where you can turn the video on or off.”

Musk further added that if there is more than one speaker in a Spaces session, then the video feed will switch to whichever person is currently speaking.

“It’s helpful to see people’s body language as they speak… It conveys more information if you can see their face and their body language if they wish to,” Musk said.

In August, X launched a new update that allows Spaces users to log in as speakers on desktop. That update offers users a new way to engage in X’s audio chats.

With X’s desktop version, users can submit a request to speak. Although Spaces chats could be listened to on desktop computers for a while, users were unable to take part since Spaces was designed exclusively for mobile devices.

Podcasters found it extremely difficult to use Spaces due to this restriction because they preferred using more expensive audio equipment. It goes without saying that mobile microphones do not provide nearly the same degree of control and customization in-stream.

