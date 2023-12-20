X faces formal EU investigation over handling of fake news

Share the joy

It is no secret that one of X’s biggest issues is how it handles fake news. The social media giant is always in the eye of the storm when it comes to fake and illegal content.

According to Bloomberg, a formal probe has been initiated by the European Union against Elon Musk’s X over how it handles illegal and fake content on its platform.

Big digital platforms like X are expected to comply with new regulations pertaining to the prohibition of unlawful content and the dissemination of false information, among other things, under the EU’s Digital Service Act. According to the EU, it believes that X may not be up to standard, which explains why it is now taking steps to probe X under Musk.

The EU, in a statement, said:

“On the basis of the preliminary investigation conducted so far, including on the basis of an analysis of the risk assessment report submitted by X in September, X’s Transparency report published on 3 November, and X’s replies to a formal request for information, which, among others, concerned the dissemination of illegal content in the context of Hamas’ terrorist attacks against Israel, the Commission has decided to open formal infringement proceedings against X under the Digital Services Act.”

Areas the EU will be focusing its attention on include:

Adherence to DSA requirements for preventing the spread of illicit content.

The degree to which misinformation is addressed by X’s “Community Notes.”

Data access restrictions, such as limiting research into publicly available data from X (as required by Article 40 of the DSA).

Deceitful design elements in the user interface of X, particularly concerning the checkmarks associated with subscription products.

X is expected to outline the strength of each of these measures, which the EU suspects may not be up to the required standards.

Elon Musk believes that speech that you may or may not agree with will be more beneficial to society as a whole. The owner of X claims that this facilitates a more extensive conversation and debate on these potentially delicate subjects.

While this may be true, it is also critical to note that it might be detrimental to let hate speech and fake news spread through social media to millions of people. In fact, when it comes to resolving this, Musk has a significant role to play as the owner of one of the biggest social media networks in the world.

