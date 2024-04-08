X could face a ban in Brazil

Share the joy

Brazil is investigating X over potential obstruction of justice after the social media giant vowed to defy a court order.

X could be facing a potential ban in Brazil after the company defined a court order to block certain profiles in the South American country.

An investigation has already begun over the obstruction of justice after Elon Musk said he lifted the suspension placed on the affected accounts after Brazil ordered that they be blocked.

The investigation was opened last Sunday by Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes after heated interactions between Musk and the South American country.

On Saturday, the company’s global government affairs team announced that the “court decisions” left X with no choice but to block “certain popular accounts” in Brazil and would face daily fines of up to $20,000 if it failed to comply, the Associated Press reports.

“We are prohibited from saying which court or judge issued the order, or on what grounds,” said the affairs team. “We believe that such orders are not in accordance with the Marco Civil da Internet or the Brazilian Federal Constitution, and we challenge the orders legally where possible.”

However, the ban was lifted by Musk barely an hour later. He further instructed X users in Brazil to download a VPN in case the country blocks access to the platform. The X owner called for Justice de Moraes to “resign or be impeached” after he claimed responsibility for the order.

X faced a potential restriction in India as authorities in the country issued a new executive order asking the company to act on specific accounts and posts.

A similar scenario also played out in Pakistan, as access to X is seemingly blocked in the country. This comes on the heels of accusations of vote rigging in the country’s recent election.

Confirming the executive order issued against it, X said in an official statement said:

“The Indian government has issued executive orders requiring X to act on specific accounts and posts, subject to potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment. In compliance with the orders, we will withhold these accounts and posts in India alone; however, we disagree with these actions and maintain that freedom of expression should extend to these posts.”

The company adds that while it is making efforts towards fulfilling the orders, it will also continue to challenge the Indian government’s ban through all available legal means.

