X adds new features to Grok, including profile analysis

X has added a couple of new features to its Grok AI chatbot, including profile analysis and the capacity to ask Grok about any phrase by hovering on posts.

The profile analysis feature was first previewed earlier this month. The feature adds a new “More about this account” option on the profile screen.

As with previous additions, the new feature as well as Grok itself, are only available to X Premium subscribers. Also, the new feature is currently only available on desktop.

How it works: When you tap on the button, it will provide you with an AI generated summary of the profile. This includes a general description, which is an overview of how long the profile has been active, the number of followers, and what the profile often posts about.

Check out a couple new Grok features on web for Premium subscribers. Hover over an account and Grok can give you a quick summary about the account. Also highlight any text and ask Grok about it https://t.co/3ri7q7nqgJ — Miguel Bollar (@migbits) July 24, 2024

In April, X made its Grok chatbot available to its Premium tier subscribers. This came a couple of weeks after Elon Musk announced that the AI chatbot would be made available to paid users.

According to X’s support page, only Premium and Premium+ users can interact with the chatbot in a few markets.

In 2023, Elon Musk announced that Grok would be made available to Premium+ users; but the latest announcement on the support page changes all that.

It is easy to understand the reason behind this latest move, as the company wants to encourage as many people as possible to use the service.

Given the fact that OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini are steps (possibly miles) ahead of Grok, X may have to do more than extend its chatbot to premium users.

In November, X formally entered the AI race by announcing the launch of “Grok,” its new AI chatbot.

As part of additional benefits that were previously disclosed when the product was launched, X Premium+ subscribers were given access to the Grok AI Chatbot.

Elon has never shied away from criticizing ChatGPT for what he sees as censoring some answers on subjects, so the announcement of his own AI chatbot was not shocking.

Elon believes that information from the company’s new chatbot will be more accurate, especially when it comes to breaking news items. The data that Grok will be receiving from X validates his theory, allowing the system to use user posts as its main source of data.

