Workplaces of the Future [INFOGRAPHIC]

Traditional workplaces are changing more rapidly than ever in the age of technology.

One of the largest employee demands is the ability to work remotely rather than being forced to show up to an office every day. Many employees are no longer satisfied with the traditional office environment. 32% of employees have quit a job because they weren’t allowed to work remotely and 61% of employees said that they would switch jobs for the opportunity to work from home. Pressure is being placed on companies to adapt to the employee expectations of a remote work option, or risk losing their workforce to companies with more flexibility.

There are a lot of benefits for employees to work remotely, which mostly revolve around a healthier work-life balance. Roughly 60% of employees report having more time for their family, improving their savings, and experiencing a boost in overall morale. As more people shift to a remote work environment, there will be a lot of changes to the workplace. Smaller corporations will flourish, leading to less hierarchy and more collaboration on a daily basis. There will be a greater emphasis on wellness, where even the office spaces will be designed to be comfortable for employees. Interaction between employees will increasingly take place online, leading to greater communication across different office locations. Smarter brainstorming and greater collaboration is a huge benefit of this shift towards digital workspaces.

The demands placed on modern employees are shifting as well. The top skills for the future include a mixture of soft and hard skills. Hard skills include data visualization and innovation, which come as no surprise in the age of data. However, soft skills such as people management and negotiation remain extremely important. No matter how much of the world relies on technology such as AI and the Internet, emotional intelligence will remain supreme. Employees are also expected to have cognitive flexibility and be creative, showing that traditionalism is a thing of the past.

With all of these factors taken into consideration, what are the fastest growing occupations in the market? The expected leaders by 2031 are home health aides (924,000 new jobs), restaurant cooks (459,900 new jobs), and software developers (370,600 new jobs). It is surprising that the job sectors are so diverse, and require a vastly different array of skills. However, a common thread among all of these jobs is that they require a human touch. Rapidly developing technology will definitely change the job market of the future, but won’t make human workers obsolete.



Source: ExecutivePlacements.com

