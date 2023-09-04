WordPad is No Longer a Part of Windows

Share the joy

Bye WordPad

WordPad arrived as part of Windows 95. However, Microsoft will remove it in a future release of the said operating system.

Instead of recommending WordPad, Microsoft advised users to utilize Microsoft Word. It is a paid word processor with more features.

“WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt.” Microsoft

But just be honest. Did you ever use it? Will anyone miss it?

For some time now, the said app has been an optional feature. It wasn’t a standard feature in February 2022.

That said, Microsoft removing it from Windows is not a great surprise.

Basic App

WordPad is a basic word-processing application. It is designed to provide simple text editing and formatting capabilities. It makes it suitable for basic tasks like creating and editing simple documents.

But it does lack many of the advanced features and capabilities that you can find in more robust word processors, such as Microsoft Word, Google Docs, and LibreOffice.

If you are performing complex formatting, collaborating with others, or working on documents with advanced features, like tables of content or mail merge, then WordPad is not the best choice.

Microsoft Word is way better than WordPad. The primary reason is its extensive feature set and capabilities that cater to a wide range of professional and personal document creation and editing needs.

Furthermore, Microsoft Word offers an array of formatting options, including styles, themes, templates, and advanced formatting tools. These would include page layout, columns, margins, and more. You can create visually appealing and professional documents with ease.

Word also allows you to insert images, videos, charts, tables, and other multimedia elements into your documents. You can also create hyperlinks and embed objects from other apps.

Furthermore, Word has advanced grammar and spell-checking tools that can help improve the quality of your writing.

Plus, it has a built-in mail merge feature, which is essential for tasks like creating personalized letters, envelopes, or labels for large mailing lists.

WordPad may suffice for very basic text editing and simple document creation, but Microsoft Word is a much more powerful and versatile tool. Word is a better option if you need to create, edit, format, and collaborate on documents for personal or professional purposes.

Microsoft did not reveal when it will ditch WordPad. But it is no longer updated.

Instead, Microsoft suggests the use of Notepad for basic needs. But if you need more advanced features, Microsoft Word is the better option.

Will Microsoft Change Its Mind?

When Microsoft announced it would remove Paint from its OS, it led to various complaints from its fans. Thus, the company was forced to backtrack.

However, it may not happen with WordPad. It may be an old word processor and a significant part of Windows’ history. However, its fanbase is quite smaller than Paint’s. Some might have forgotten about WordPad. But there are quite a few who value its simplicity without memory hogging.

