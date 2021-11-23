Windows on M1 Macs May Happen — But When?

Share the joy













The exclusivity deal between Qualcomm and Microsoft is coming to an end.

Possibility of Windows on M1 Macs

Mac users know how fast Apple’s M-series chips are. However, PC users have more freedom of choice. But if you have a Windows 11 laptop, the device can be quite limiting. The reason for this is that Microsoft restricts the hardware that powers some Windows 11 laptops.

ARM-based Windows are powered by one brand because of the deal between Qualcomm and Microsoft. The deal means you can’t find Windows on an ARM laptop sans a Qualcomm chip. Well, not yet anyway.

Deal Expiring Soon

According to XDA Developers, the deal would be ending soon. However, a specific date wasn’t provided. Although this news won’t be a huge deal to most people, it can mean that other chipmakers will have opportunities. This deal may also excite users who are fond of architecture benefits that offer lower power consumption.

The new MacBook Pro models come with speedy M1 Pro and M1 Max CPUs. They also deliver record-setting performance. However, Windows on ARM lags behind. It’s not because it doesn’t try. Qualcomm did its best to shift Windows away from the old x86 processors. But another company might be more successful.

Over the years, Microsoft and Qualcomm have had a strong relationship. They both announced Windows on ARM in 2016. Microsoft also obtained Qualcomm chips for Windows phones.

Qualcomm, on the other hand, wants to compete with Apple Silicon. When it acquired Nuvia, it was a sure sign it wanted to compete with Apple’s proprietary silicon in the laptop chip market.

Is This Deal Good News for Mac Users?

It can be good news. If the deal ends, Apple could license Windows 11 support for its M1 chip family. Even though you can run Windows on M1 Macs, it’s only possible through a virtual machine.

M1 Macs don’t have Boot Camp. If Windows 11 would support the M1 chip, it would mean it can run natively, thereby, providing better performance. It would be great for gaming, too.

However, you shouldn’t get your hopes up. Then again, if the deal expires, it means that one roadblock from obtaining the latest Windows on the latest Macs will also be gone.

Why Install Windows on Mac?

macOS is powerful and reliable. However, some Mac users are still installing Windows on their Mac because Windows comes with more games. The Mac gaming market is smaller compared to the Windows gaming market.

There are games that work on Mac. But they don’t run smoothly. There will be bumps in performance. The reason for this is that most developers make their games with Windows in mind.

In addition to games, some apps don’t work on Macs. Even though the most popular apps work with macOS, there are still those that don’t work with Mac.

Installing Windows on Macs makes it a better choice if you love to play games. You can also install whatever apps you need for your work or school.

