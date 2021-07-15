Microsoft Introduces Windows 365: A PC in the Cloud

Share the joy













It’s a new service that allows anyone to use Windows 10 PC in the cloud.

Cloud is the future of computing. You can find plenty of cloud services. But what Microsoft just introduced is different because it just unveiled a cloud-based version of Windows 10 and called it Windows 365.

Access Cloud PC from Anywhere

It’s essentially streaming Windows 10 in a web browser.

Indeed, remote access to personal computers has been around for more than 10 years. But Microsoft Windows 365 is a new solution to help businesses shift to an office and remote work.

The service can work on any web browser, yes, including Safari. Or you can use remote desktop apps. It lets you access the cloud PC from any device. This new service offers an instant-on-boot experience.

Your workers can stream their Windows session with all of their apps, tools, data, and settings across different machines. It means that the state of your cloud PC is the same no matter what device you are using. In that case, you can pick up right where you left off.

Not for Everyone Though

Windows 365 is an exciting new service of Microsoft. However, not all individuals can access it.

Microsoft said that it’s only available for businesses. It will launch on August 2 at a subscription cost. The exact price details were not given. You will know more about them when it will launch next month.

However, the service is for one-person businesses to enterprises with hundreds or thousands of employees.

There are two versions of this new service. These are business and enterprise.

And both versions are powered by Azure Virtual Desktop. A cloud PC can be configured with 2GB of RAM and a single CPU with 64GB storage. However, you can also use 8 CPUs, 512 GB storage, and 32GB RAM.

The company will offer 12 configurations for both versions. Businesses can scale the processing power to meet their needs.

Windows 365 is not different from other choices that businesses could opt for. For instance, Citrix has been providing cloud-hosted desktop personal computers for many years now.

But what Microsoft Windows 365 different is its ease of use and management. This new service will be a significant help for organizations that want to try virtualization but could not do so because of its cost and complexity.

Windows 365 lets businesses create cloud personal computers in minutes. After that, they can assign them to their employees. They don’t have to invest in dedicated physical hardware.

This is helpful in businesses that hire remote workers. It’s also beneficial for staff who needs to access a corporate network securely. Because the operating system is in the cloud, employees don’t need to use VPNs.

Microsoft has been working on this service for many years now.

“From our standpoint, the simplicity of Windows 365 is amazing. There are a lot of good things about its management and security. It’s a lot easier for us, as a team, to manage devices because we know where they are and where they’re connecting from.” – Microsoft

