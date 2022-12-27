Windows 11’s Notepad App is Getting a Tabs Feature

Share the joy

Notepad with Tabs in Windows 11

It’s not final yet. A leaked screenshot revealed an internal version of the said app.

Recently, Windows 11 File Explorer got a tabbed interface. Insiders tested the latest Windows 11 preview build. Once enabled, the tabs will appear along the File Explorer app.

The tabs would let users have multiple folders open in one window.

And Microsoft is playing with the idea of adding the same tab feature to its Notepad.

When Windows 11 arrived, Microsoft has not made key improvements to its Notepad. It has not seen radical change since Windows 95.

If the leak were true, the company might introduce a bigger feature.

Most of us depend on tabs in web browsers. Unfortunately, they are not that ubiquitous on other apps, even though Windows added a tab feature to File Explorer earlier this year.

In web browsers, tabs are extremely useful as they let you have multiple sites open in the same window. You can easily switch between different sites without the need to open and close multiple windows.

This benefit is also applicable to the Notepad app if indeed Microsoft would add a tab feature to this app.

Tabs are Useful

If tabs become a thing on Notepad, you can keep related notes open in various tabs so you can reference them while you’re working on a project or doing research. You can also use tabs to stay organized as you can label and arrange them in such a way that it makes sense to you.

Because you won’t open multiple notes, you can see resources on your computer. You can keep multiple notes open without using more memory as separate notepads would.

Tabs can be a convenient way to manage multiple sites and will make it easier to work on your project.

Notepad doesn’t replace Microsoft Word. But this app offers tons of benefits. For instance, you can use it to create and edit simple text files. Just open it and type your text. You can save it with a .txt extension.

You can also use it to view and edit code files, like JavaScript, CSS, HTML, etc. Just open the app and make the necessary changes. This app is also useful in troubleshooting problems with your computer. You can use it to view log files or create simple scripts to automate tasks on your computer.

And many have been using it to take notes or just write down ideas. Or use it to strip formatting from text that you copied from another source. Just paste the text into the app and copy it again to get rid of unwanted formatting.

It’s a simple and versatile text editor that you can use for a wide range of tasks. But compared to Notes on macOS and iOS, Notepad is just a basic program. Notes app is a more feature-rich note-taking app. You can organize notes, lists, and other types of content. It also includes formatting options and other features that let you add images, attachments, and collaboration tools.

If the leak were true, Notepad can be as powerful as Notes.

