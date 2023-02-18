Windows 11 Will Have Smart Suggestions for Snapping Apps

Share the joy

Microsoft Infusing AI Into Snap Layout

Windows 11 has new interesting features. One of them is Snap Layout. It enables users to easily arrange and organize multiple windows on the screen. It’s part of the Snap feature that can multitask more efficiently

With Snap Layout, you can snap up to four windows to your screen at once, and arrange them in a different configuration such as side-by-side or in a grid. It enables you to easily compare documents, view multiple apps at the same time, or simply keep your workspace more organized.

To make it more useful, Microsoft will include AI in this feature. When that happens, it will suggest a different layout for how certain apps must be snapped.

AI Efforts

Lately, Microsoft has been ramping up its efforts on AI. It wants to utilize such intelligence in making snapping apps more efficient and convenient for users.

Windows Central reported that the smart suggestions will be based on your usage history. In that case, if you use the same two apps side-by-side, the OS will remember it and suggest it the next time you use Snap Layouts.

It appears to be optional because it needs access to your usage habits.

OCR Into the Snap Assist

Microsoft may also incorporate OCR tech into Snap Assist to improve the time it takes to find an app to snap side by side.

It means that you can search for a phrase or image that you remember seeing in an app or a page. What’s more interesting is that the tech can determine what that word or phrase is even if it is not in the title.

Windows Central also said that Microsoft is experimenting with adding Layouts that could adjust dynamically depending on what app is in focus. Thus, if the user runs two apps side by side in a 70/30 split, the user can click on the app that occupies 30% of the screen to swap it to have a 70% display.

File Explorer

The company is also working on a huge update for its File Explorer in Windows 11. The update will give the Explorer a modernized design and some extra features. This is the third round of changes made to File Explorer after Windows 11 has been released.

The site didn’t mention when these features will be ready. However, Windows 11 premium builds have a feature ID that suggests this feature. It means that this feature might be ready for insiders to test out in the coming weeks. It might be available later this year.

RGB Controls

Furthermore, Windows could also have built-in RGB controls. The feature is available in the latest preview. This is a great feature if you’re a fan of customizable lighting. It lets you change the lighting effects for your connected peripherals starting from the Windows Settings app.

Some of these features are already available in insider builds for Windows 11. But they are still hidden. And they are not yet functional.

