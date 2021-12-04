Windows 11 Restores Your Ability to Easily Choose a Default Browser

Share the joy













Seen in Windows 11 preview.

Windows build 22509 has a new browser [Set default] button. 👀 pic.twitter.com/kRDFPKfJMv — Rafael Rivera (@WithinRafael) December 1, 2021

Microsoft Added a Button to Change Default Browser

One of the changes on Windows 11 that users hate was the difficulty to change the default browser via the system settings.

But earlier this week, Twitter user Rafael Rivera discovered that Microsoft included a button to the Settings app to allow users to quickly change browser to their preferred default browser.

Rafael Rivera shared an image of the new feature where you can go to the file associations page for a browser. For instance, on Chrome, you can find a button that allows you to use it as your default browser. It’s the same page that you go to when a browser would ask if you wish to set it as the default. However, with the new change, it’s easier to do it with a few clicks.

Microsoft said that the change is intentional. But it didn’t say when the change will be coming.

Users might need to wait for it until the next update that can happen in the fall. But it’s also possible that the change will be provided through a cumulative update to Windows 11.

Forcing Users to Edge Browser

When Windows 11 was released, users were frustrated because the new OS forced them to use the Edge browser. It was a controversial attempt of Microsoft to ensure that its users will pick Edge over Chrome or other browsers.

If you have different browsers installed and you open a link outside a browser, you need to pick a browser. Edge will be the default browser if you didn’t select a default browser.

When you go to the Settings page, the ability to pick a default browser doesn’t exist. Rather, you have to modify the associations for the HTTP protocol individually.

In other words, changing your default browser was a bit tedious. As a result, Mozilla released a hack that enabled Firefox to minimize the chaos and make it the default browser.

Users continued to find ways to circumvent the tiresome task. However, Microsoft clearly wanted them to use the Edge browser. It took steps to go against its users’ preferred browser by blocking Edge Deflector. It’s an app that would redirect Windows 11 links from Edge to the user’s preferred browser.

The company also showed a message that insulted Google Chrome. This message would show up if you open the download page for Google’s browser in Microsoft Edge. You’ll be greeted with a message that states “that browser is so 2008.”

Clearly, Microsoft wants you to keep using Edge.

You may see another message explaining that Edge is using the same technology as Chrome but with emphasis on “with the added trust of Microsoft.”

Microsoft can do it. After all, it’s its browser. You can blame the company for believing that Edge is better than Chrome and other competition. However, this behavior of the company is user-hostile. It also shows that Microsoft is desperate.

But with the upcoming change, Microsoft might have realized that users don’t want to use Edge.

