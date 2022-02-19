Windows 11 Pro Users Will Soon Need to Have a Microsoft Account

Share the joy













Users should also be connected to the Internet when setting up the operating system.

https://blogs.windows.com/windows-insider/2022/02/16/announcing-windows-11-insider-preview-build-22557/

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Pro update is coming. And Microsoft wants its users to connect to the Internet to download the update and create a Miscorost account during the initial setup.

These are the same requirements added to Windows 11 Home last year. In that case, you can’t avoid having to create Microsoft accounts during setup.

Since Windows 10, Microsoft has been pushing its users to utilize Microsoft Account. Many Windows 11 Pro users might not like the idea of creating an account because they don’t want the company to gather their data.

Currently, the company is testing the change in Windows 11 builds. The rollout will likely happen in the coming months. For now, users can avoid having an MSA. They can just disconnect their PC from the Internet while setting up their computer. Then, they create a local user account.

However, the change can mean that you need to create a Microsoft Account and Internet connection during the setup phase. But users can still use a dummy account then create a local one after.

When Microsoft released Windows 11, it has received a stream of minor updates. But recently, the company announced it would launch a massive update for the said OS.

To get it, you need to go to Windows Updated choose Check for Update.

One of the exciting features that will come is the ability to run some Android apps. This is possible through a partnership with Amazon.

Although the selection of apps is not as great as the entire app being offered by Google Play, there’s a solid selection. Moreover, most of the critical apps are available.

The taskbar will also get improvements. With the upcoming update, the OS will show the clock on the taskbar, rather than showing on the primary display. It’s nice to see that the company has solved this design issue.

The weather widget is coming to Windows 11. It’s a convenient feature because it allows you to access the weather and other widgets quickly.

The quick mute is also coming in the taskbar. For some time, it has been in beta mode. It’s now available to the public.

Microsoft also redesigned its Notepad and Media Player. If you frequently use these features, you’ll surely enjoy the new look and feel.

The Notepad, for instance,e will have a multi-step undo feature. It has a better search interface and it supports dark mode.

The Media Player, on the other hand, will get a significant change. It replaces Groove Music and it looks like the company made the right decision.

If you chose Groove Music as your music player on this OS, the platform will migrate your library automatically to the new Media Player app.

This first major change on Windows 11 can provide you with better features and design.

