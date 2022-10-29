Windows 11 Phone Hotspot

Share the joy

Soon, you can start a Wi-Fi hotspot on your Galaxy phone from Windows 11 laptop.

https://blogs.windows.com/windows-insider/2022/10/27/announcing-windows-11-insider-preview-build-25231/

Interesting Feature for Mobile Hotspot Connectivity

Microsoft just released a new Windows 11 preview build. And it includes an interesting feature.

The feature is similar to the one that you see on MacOS and iPad OS. That is, you can use your computer or tablet as a mobile hotspot without connecting your iPhone.

The Apple version is slightly different. That is, you can view and choose the mobile hotspot feature using an auxiliary device sans accessing hotspot settings from your phone.

But the function on Windows 11 preview is added to the Phone Link app that is in Microsoft’s software. It will only work with a number of Samsung smartphones. And to run the feature, you need a new Samsung smartphone. Update it to the latest Android 12L. Your PC must have Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and it must run on Windows 11 build 22621.

The relationship between Microsoft and Samsung allows the brand to implement features onto Galaxy smartphones. The feature is still in the Dev and Beta stage.

Phone Link is an intriguing and interesting feature. It came to Windows 11 in February. At that time, it was an exclusive feature to Samsung as part of its partnership with Microsoft.

As part of the collaboration, some Samsung models were compatible with Phone Link.

Microsoft wanted to rebrand and redesign the feature. In that way, it would be open to other Android devices, in addition to Samsung models. It also introduced a new setup method that allows Android users to scan a QR code from their phones so they can pair the feature to their devices.

Super Convenient Feature

Phone Link has an uninteresting name. However, it is a super convenient feature as it eliminates switching between devices, thereby, making it easier to access your files, applications, and emails anywhere.

It also keeps you connected to social networks so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news.

The setup process has been improved because you only need to scan a QR code. It got rid of typing passwords or usernames.

Phone Link is a good way to improve the phone-to-PC experience. Microsoft believes that users will have a better experience with their devices through this app.

The mobile hotspot feature allows fast Internet from your laptop without asking for too many credentials when connecting to the Internet. It is more economical than getting a MiFi device.

However, sharing a connection will make the Internet connection for others slower. It will also drain your device faster.

Thus, it is ideal to keep your device plugged in for as long as it is connected to the Internet through a hotspot. You may also wish to use an external battery if you have no access to a power outlet.

Despite the downside, it is a helpful collaboration tool if you have many devices or if you need to work with your colleagues. The best thing is that you don’t have to buy anything just to make it work. Then again, the only main issue is the battery power.

