Windows 11 Can Now Be Installed on Older PCs — There’s a Catch

Share the joy













But security and stability are better when you install Windows 11 on newer computers.

Microsoft announced that it will no longer stop people from installing Windows 11 on older PCs. The company has recommended hardware requirements before you can install Windows 11. The restriction will only be enforced when upgrading your system from 10 to 11 through Windows Update.

Now, if your PC is old and it doesn’t pass the upgrade test, you can still update your PC to Windows 11.

How to Upgrade to Windows 11 on Older PCs?

Since you can’t update your system through Windows Update, you can download an ISO file of Windows 11 and install the said OS manually.

In June, Microsoft said that Intel 8th Gen and new CPUs were officially supported. Your computer should run a 64-bit CPU. It must have at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The specs are higher than the requirements for Windows 10.

With the current requirements, Microsoft is stating that it’s ending its support for older 32-bit hardware platforms. But it will still allow 32-bit software.

As mentioned, you can still upgrade your older PCs. You can do so at your own risk. Microsoft will not guarantee that the overall system will be reliable. The company will also not recommend installing Windows 11 on older PCs to consumers.

Now, if you choose to upgrade your older PC manually, you can’t get Windows Updates. Thus, you can’t get security updates that are vital to protect your system. In other words, your old PC will be vulnerable to attacks.

However, with the recent changes, millions of PCs can still update to Windows 11. Since you can download the ISO file and install the OS manually, the minimum requirements will no longer matter.

But you need to have at least a 64-bit 1GHz processor. It must have at least two or more cores.

Apart from the fact that you can install Windows 11 manually, the company also includes more processors to the list of minimum system requirements.

It means that the Intel Core X series will be supported, as well as Xeon W-series. The Intel Core 7820HQ chip is only supported if your device is shipped with DCH. In recent years, Microsoft has been encouraging manufacturers to use DCH in GPU drivers. It’s cleaner and with a more secure driver.

But Microsoft will no longer support Zen 1 CPUs.

“After carefully analyzing the first generation of AMD Zen processors in partnership with AMD, together we concluded that there are no additions to the supported CPU list. We will be updating the PC Health Check app to identify the correct systems with the newly added Intel CPUs in the coming weeks before the tool is released for general availability.” – Microsoft Blog

If you choose to install Windows 11 on older PCs manually, expect:

“52% more kernel mode crashes. Devices that do meet the minimum system requirements had a 99.8% crash free experience.”

Thus, before you consider installing it on older PCs, you should heed the company’s warnings on how your system might perform.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

