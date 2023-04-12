Windows 11 beta changes the Print Screen button function after three decades

Share the joy

Many long-outdated Windows features, such as old programs like Notepad and Sound Recorder, have upgraded in Windows 11. But the business modified something even more traditional in a beta edition that released earlier this month.

Pressing the Print Screen key on your keyboard will launch the Snipping Tool. This, instead of copying the contents of your screen to the clipboard to paste into an image-editing program.

The default setting for the Print Screen behavior in the keyboard accessibility settings of the current non-beta version of Windows 11 is to turn it off. Instead, the modification will turn the setting on by default.

The Print Screen button’s purpose was relatively straightforward in the MS-DOS era, before graphical user interfaces became the norm: it printed whatever text was on the screen using a real printer.

The more esoteric copy-to-clipboard behavior dates at least as far back as Windows 3.0. It all started in 1990 (old keyboards also had space to write “print screen” on a keycap, whereas most modern keyboards shorten it to “prt sc” or something similarly cryptic to people who don’t already know what the key does).

The Print Screen key still performs the same function even though Windows’ built-in screenshot tools have changed from the Snipping Tool to Windows 10’s Snip & Sketch back to Windows 11’s Snipping tool.

For those who have committed it to memory or whose keyboards lack a Print Screen key, the Windows-Shift-S key combination will likely continue to function that way to access the Snipping Tool in the current version of Windows 11.

Additionally, you can disable the new Print Screen option in the keyboard accessibility options to go back to the way things were in the 1990s.

In its Windows Insider Preview releases, Microsoft routinely tests new user interface (UI) layouts and default settings that don’t make it into the general release of Windows.

Microsoft might choose to undo this change in a later version and maintain the button’s existing functionality.

