Share the joy

Why your small business should outsource web development

Have you thought about the idea of outsourcing one or more tasks, especially when every minute counts? For many businesses, outsourcing is a widely-used practice of contracting out various functions to third-party service providers. To say the least, outsourcing is a lifeline to rely on in times of trouble, allowing many companies to consolidate resources, streamline management and increase productivity.

This is especially true for web development, given the multi-dimensionality and difficulty of related services. At one time, software development outsourcing services were limited to large multinational corporations. But today, businesses of all sizes can realize the benefits of outsourcing. In this article, we’ll look at some of the key benefits of outsourcing small business software development.

Has The Pandemic Brought Small Businesses to a Standstill?

Despite the much-discussed economic turmoil, small businesses continue to connect with customers, advertise and make sales using digital tools. The latest statistics show that there are 32.5 million small businesses in the US, which account for 99.9 percent of all US businesses (SBA, 2021) – which doesn’t seem to be a sign of recession.

In parallel with that, there is a growing demand for IT services outsourcing among them as businesses strive to provide better customer service and customer-centric product projects. According to Statista, the global IT services outsourcing market size was estimated at USD 530.15 billion in 2021, and it is expected to hit around USD 1065.10 billion by 2030.

Constant innovations have provided many benefits for the software development industry’s growth. However, small-sized enterprises mostly cannot afford a big IT department. Not surprisingly, companies delegate the most responsible tasks to proven experts to win the market. Let’s look at the top five well-known and non-obvious reasons small businesses prioritize outsourcing software development.

Top Reasons Why Small Businesses Value Outsourcing Services

1. Instant access to world-class talent

Collaboration with a third party ensures you can meet the milestones and deliverables of your projects with efficiency. This is mainly because narrow-skilled outsourcing developers have profound knowledge of what they do. They already have all the resources they need to finish the project quickly. Also, a dedicated web development team will be on the lookout for potential issues before they get too big and cause havoc.

2. Quicker time-to-market

Today, most organizations face the daunting challenge of meeting market demand on time. Most organizations are under pressure to deliver software in record time but cannot do so because of resource constraints. Time is money, and outsourcing software development is the key to avoiding delays and keeping delivery deadlines.

3. Experience-driven domain knowledge

Bringing in fresh minds can help to drive innovation and, therefore, a better project overall. This can be true for the initial development team, how it works daily, and the stack of technology that they choose to use. As every team will already be managed, the invited experts will also save a lot of time with projects completed at a lower cost.

4. Shareholders are satisfied

What a shareholder cares about regarding the company he has stocks in or only plans to invest in is its good reputation, solid dividend, and people’s opinion. Because, after all, shareholders do not participate in the main working processes of the company. Therefore, responsibility towards resource management and team redistribution is crucial for small businesses to gain investor confidence.

5. Staff burden-sharing

Last but not least is the adequate staff workload. When employees are overloaded with tasks, it negatively affects the workflow, and the lack of rest can deprive them not only of motivation but also of health. In this case, outsourcing is an expression of caring for employees, which boosts employee morale in the workplace and leads to greater productivity. This, in turn, impacts how profitable the company can be in the long run.

To conclude, small businesses can significantly profit from investing time or money in endeavors that benefit their communities. Hiring and training IT employees is very expensive, and temporary employees’ efforts may exceed your expectations.

In A Nutshell

Increased use of the Internet of Things and integration with various platforms will create more demand for high technologies in the upcoming years. Along with the large businesses, small businesses must do more to foster growth in digitization.

Whether it’s a multi-level SaaS product or something more niche, such as the in-car entertainment system in a new sports car, outsourced software developers are easily some of the most in-demand people in the world. If you need a transfusion of fresh blood to boost the technological part, enforce your team with external specialists, thus reducing the risk of failure.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

