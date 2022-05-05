Share the joy

Why You Should Choose The Right Captain In FPL

In the real world, the captain is one of the most essential players in a football team. He is the ace, he is the leader, and he is the one given the assignment of leading the team to victory. On the field of play, he gives orders. He makes sure everyone maintains formation. Off the pitch, he is the motivator, the one who makes sure everyone has their head in the game and keeps everyone’s eyes on the prize: a win.

In Fantasy Premier League, however, as with many things, the captain is quite different. In this article, we will be discussing who a captain is, why he is important, and why you should probably check Drafthound Predicted Premier League Lineups to know which players are best for the role.

Who is the captain?

As you probably know by now, FPL is different from real-life football or other football games. You’re not “playing” a game in the sense of using controllers to maneuver players on a field, you are instead making a lineup of Premier League players, whose real-world performance determines how many points (and subsequently how high your rank is) in the game.

Let’s quickly go over how team selection works in FPL. Using a budget of £100 million, you create a 15-man squad out of any of the current (real-world) Premier League players. You can’t choose more than 3 players from each club, and you are limited to a certain number of goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards.

11 of your 15 players will form your starting XI, a realistic Premier League lineup that will represent your team each gameweek. One of those eleven players will be the captain.

To answer the question “Who is the captain?”

Well, the captain is anyone you choose to be the captain.

Okay. So the article is over, right? What was the point of wasting your time reading this write-up?

Well, the thing is: You can give anyone the role of captain, but you shouldn’t give anyone the role of captain.

Similar to the real world, a Captain’s role is very critical. While the real-world metric for choosing a captain is competence, popularity, leadership skills, experience among other qualities, the metric in FPL should largely come down to who you think will perform the best in that gameweek.

Now, you might be wondering, “Why should it?” Let’s answer that, shall we?

How many points for the captain?

In FPL, a captain gets twice the number of points for his performance as he would have gotten if he wasn’t captain.

For example, if you were to choose Mohamed Salah as a midfielder and he plays fantastically in a match, you get a certain number of points. But if Salah was your captain, you get twice that.

What this means is that choosing who will be the captain of your Premier League lineup is easily one of the most important decisions you have to make in FPL.

You can’t have Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah on a team and then captain the former simply because he is the real-world captain of Liverpool. No offense to the English midfielder, but Salah out-performs him in almost every game.

You need to captain someone you know will play a good game—no, a great game. If you want to get high ranks, your captain-picking skills need to be off the charts.

Besides the two-point advantage, there is one more reason why a captain is important, and that is the “Triple Captain” chip.

The “Triple Captain” chip

FPL has some nifty items called chips. These are essentially power-ups that give you certain benefits when you use them. As of now, there are four chips in the game:

● Bench Boost

● Free Hit

● Wild Card and

● Triple Captain.

The “Triple Captain” chip does exactly what its name says: For one week, it triples the points earned in any match by your captain. If you use it right, that would earn you a massive boost in points.

And this right here is the final reason why the captain is a critical position. Choose him well, and you would be setting yourself up for success.

Who should you captain?

This isn’t a question we are capable of answering: no one is. You can never be sure who would perform well (though most managers would tell you to just pick Salah).

However, there are ways to increase your odds of success. To choose a player who will perform well, you firstly need to choose players who will actually play. And while you can easily just make guesses like many other managers, you can increase your odds by checking Premier League lineup predictions online.

They are made by experts who have studied the players, studied the news, studied the conditions and made assumptions based on them.

An example is the Drafthound Predicted Premier League Lineups website. Their predictions are correct a lot of the time, so you would be doing yourself a disservice by not checking them out.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

