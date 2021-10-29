Share the joy













Why Uber Stock is Profitable in 2021

Uber is undoubtedly one of the most successful and fastest growing companies on the planet, and with good reasons, their ride-sharing service continues to grow by leaps and bounds.

This year, they have officially launched in more than 200 cities in 64 countries across 6 continents. This explosive growth is an essential factor that contributes to Uber’s profitability in 2021. Another contributing factor is the company’s recent decision to offer fares at lower prices so they can compete with their competitors; Lyft, Sidecar, etc.

According to Investors.com, Uber stock has a weak 49 out of the highest-possible 99 IBD Composite Rating.

Check out buystocks.co.uk for more profitable stocks you can venture into in 2021. Listed below are some of the potential reasons why Uber stocks are profitable.

Due to its Innovative business model.

Many had concerns on the profitability of ride-sharing services. But with Uber’s innovative business model, they can operate it at a cost price. Uber is always looking for ways to lower costs and keep more money in their pocket. They have been testing self-driving cars, partnered with Airbus to fly passengers in their helicopters, and introduced a low-budget service for people who can’t afford a regular taxi fare. Fool.com in an article, stated that “while still best known as a third-party ride-hailing company, Uber now generates more money from its delivery business, which got a massive boost during the start of the pandemic and has continued growing since.”

New technology

According to Marketwatch, Uber Technologies, Inc. operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. Uber’s brand-new self-driving car technology, which they’re testing in their Pittsburgh, PA office, is one of the most advanced self-driving cars currently in existence.

This cutting-edge technology will be beneficial to drivers and passengers alike – offering cheaper rides and cutting down on the number of taxis on the road.

Uber has also benefited from the rapid growth of mobile technology (mobile apps), which has made it easier for them to build their business. In addition, the company’s mobile application gives them a technological edge, making it easier for customers to use their services.

Because of its low cost

Uber can charge fares significantly lower than the other competitors’ fares. This lower price is due to the fact that Uber has no driver wage costs in the United States, which is done in Europe and other countries.

Uber also pays less in taxes because they provide a service that only needs minimal licenses and permits to operate, while competitors require one-time fees, DMV costs, etc. Therefore, this low-cost structure helps Uber’s bottom line in tough economic times.

Another way Uber makes money is through its market capitalization. Uber’s market cap can be used as an essential tool for determining profitability when looking at their stock performance over time. For example, if Uber’s market cap continues to increase, the company is becoming less risky as time goes on. This is because they are growing at a steady rate year after year.

Due to its massive reach

Uber’s massive reach allows it to collect vast amounts of valuable data about its users and their habits, and the company is working hard to monetize this data.

They can use this data to understand rider behavior better and do so in a manner that will be profitable for the company and its investors..

Suppose Uber continues growing at such a rapid pace. In that case, they will continue collecting massive amounts of valuable data about their riders – and as such, they will be able to understand better how people make decisions while using their app.

International expansion

Uber has been expanding its operations rapidly across the globe. They have targeted high population density cities such as New York City, Paris, London, Seoul, Rome, etc. In Europe alone, they have launched in 19 cities. In addition, Uber has used international expansion to attract investors in major markets such as Saudi Arabia and China. This will allow them to raise a total of $11 billion in funds by the end of this year.

No direct competitor

Uber is one of the rare companies with no one to compete with their services directly. Their closest competitor, Lyft, only has a market share of 6% in the United States. That means that Uber is free to operate at their own pace without worrying about anyone stealing away their customers.

Strong leadership

One of the reasons Uber manages to be profitable in such a short time is Travis Kalanick, who acts as President and Co-Founder of the company. He led the company through every challenge in the market, and in less than a decade, Uber is already one of the biggest and fastest-growing companies in history. Kalanick has the leadership skills, vision, management prowess, and game plans to make Uber one of the most profitable companies.

Final Words

Uber is considered one of the most successful companies in history, and according to experts, it looks like it won’t be stopping anytime soon.

As the gig economy grows, the number of people who ride-share will grow exponentially. As a result, many people will use ride-share as their primary source of transportation. This is based on our experience with Uber that we could ride anywhere at any time without any difficulty.

