Why It’s Time to Become a Data Driven Organization [INFOGRAPHIC]

Google Analytics 360 has all the answers to your data analysis needs. If your business is not currently data driven and is not using data analysis to guide business decisions (as most are not), then it’s time to reassess your position and look into taking advantage of Google’s amazing analytics tool to boost your business.

Did you know that about three quarters of all high level executives are not using data to drive their business? Yet, the 24% that do are creating organizations that are 178% more likely to outperform their peers in revenue and profitability. So, why are so few taking advantage of this powerful business tool?

The overall biggest issue is wrapped up in a simple lack of information. Sixty-seven percent of managers and executives have not had the training necessary to properly use their current data analytics tool and 70% simply don’t have a clearly defined strategy, which means that their data analysis is not being used to its fullest potential. Another issue for 50% of businesses is the inability to hire or to keep trained data analytics professionals.

This is why Google Analytics 360 is the perfect solution. Not only does it integrate easily with other Google resources like Display & Video 360 and Google Big Query, but it provides all the benefits that should come with a great data analytics tool.

Google Analytics 360 provides privacy, ensuring safety to personal data; advanced tools like Big Query Export and Data Driven Attribution; and business support and training. Their combined reporting creates reports combining multiple data properties, and shorter delays means access to your data within 4 hours. On top of all this, the Google Analytics 360 license gives your business access and ability to partner with trained data analytics professionals who can meet with you weekly to provide insights, can offer training to your team, and can guide you to better understand and utilize the full scope of your data analysis.

If you are still not sure data analytics is for you, ask yourself these questions: are you frequently running into sampling due to large data volume? Do you make marketing and advertising decisions on a daily and hourly basis? Do you want better, high-level analysis of hit-level data? Do you require service level agreements for vendors? If the answer to these questions is yes, then Google Analytics 360 is exactly what you’ve been looking for.

It’s time to make the most of your company’s data and put it to work for you.



Source: InfoTrust

