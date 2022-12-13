Share the joy

Why Is Web Scraping Useful?

The internet has become a vital tool in our modern fast-paced lifestyles. Individuals jump online to share files, communicate with friends, find information, seek entertainment, find information, and so much more. On the other hand, business owners use the internet with the aim of growing their brand, finding new opportunities, connecting with customers, conducting market research, and ultimately selling their products and services. With so many people using the internet nowadays, in so many different capacities, there is a lot of data and information to be gained from examining the data.

Perhaps you’ve heard people use the terms “bots” or “crawlers” when talking about the web traffic and internet search techniques used by today’s IT professionals. These terms are catch-all phrases and slang used to describe methods that fall under the web scraping tools umbrella. Web scraping has become a very useful technique for digital marketers and businesses that truly want to compete in the modern, fast-paced, ever-connected world that we live in. Using data taken from how people use the Internet, access information, interact with websites and so much more, digital marketers are in a stronger position nowadays than ever before.

Continue reading to learn more about this emerging trend in intelligent automation and how you can put these tools to work for you and your enterprise.

What Is Web Scraping Used For?

Web scraping is essentially the process of crawling through large chunks of data, known as “big data”, in an effort to identify common trends and to find information that can benefit your business moving forward. Market research firms use these tools to analyze data when preparing reports on product research, political trends, and consumer habits. Everything from price comparisons to job postings and product descriptions can be culled and placed into spreadsheets for easy comparison purposes.

On the other side of the coin, search engines like Google and DuckDuckGo use their web scrape tools to categorize all of the content on a site, so they can provide ranked search results to their users. Business owners can also access big data and break it down so that they can better understand the search intent of the users, create content that addresses their pain points and ensure that they improve their rankings in the search engines.

What Tools Are Used For Web Scraping?

These automated software tools can take the form of custom scripts written on the fly by individuals needing a one-time solution using native scripting languages, including Python and JavaScript. Fully customizable suites are also available to anyone needing this capability, from freelance individuals to enterprises needing to analyze multiple terabytes worth of data.

Which Language Is Best for Web Scraping?

Python leads most surveys regarding the top programming language, so unsurprisingly, it also emerges as the best language for this application. Its expansive array of completed libraries makes it an obvious choice. Like Python, C++ is also suitable for parsing HTTP returns. Also, on the list for those looking to code their own web scraping applications are Ruby, Java, and JavaScript.

When you need to analyze huge blocks of data for time-sensitive decisions affecting entire enterprises, automation is the key to unlocking the wisdom and historical trends you need to make the right choice. Every industry and profession can benefit from this capability. Institutional investors spend hours daily pouring over this data before making moves affecting their clients’ portfolios. Doctors need data to research treatments for their patients. Inventors use web scraping to research competing products before a new launch.

Social media apps are another market where companies use automation to crawl the web, looking for the next big trend or keyword that will open new pathways to revenue. These networks are ready-made gold mines of demographically categorized communities organized by common interests and purchase decisions.

Web scraping tools make market research easier than ever before. Analyzing millions of product reviews from actual humans and formatting the results into a summary worthy of presentation to senior management is now an overnight reality.

Lead Generation

The ability to find new markets and customers are part of the lifeblood of any business. Keeping your existing customers happy while also connecting with the newest generation and learning about their habits, preferences, and lifestyles is critical for the growth of your business moving forward.

Customer Satisfaction

Your competitors are using automation to scan massive numbers of real customer satisfaction reviews from markets like eBay, Amazon, and more. Savvy business owners understand that by analyzing these sites, you can quickly analyze what actual customers of any product are saying. Armed with this information, you can then make the changes required to grow your customer base.

Use Web Scraping Tools To Understand Your Customers And Grow Your Business

With web scraping tools you can better predict buyer behavior. You can learn whether the customer is completely satisfied or if something is lacking. Business owners can also identify gaps in the market with ease and understand if the market is saturated or untapped. Answers to these key questions could determine whether your company survives or perishes in five years’ time. Using web scraping tools to automate your market research is an essential part of doing business in the global e-commerce world and will ensure your continued success as time goes on.

