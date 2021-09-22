Share the joy













Why Healthcare Is the Most Sustainable Employment Sector

In recent times there has been a major argument in employment circles as to which is more important for the future of the labor market and in fact society as a whole: Healthcare jobs or jobs in the technology sector. This article will discuss why, although both sectors are currently booming, it will be the health sector that proves to be the most sustainable employment sector of the next decade and beyond. It is arguably these jobs in healthcare that will provide the most benefit for society.

Not only do healthcare jobs serve to ensure that the workforce is actually fit and healthy, but it is also a sector in America that employed over 20 million people in 2018, with an annual payroll of $1trillion. American healthcare is a massive employment sector and the main determinant for employee health and wellbeing. It is thus worth understanding how long this may last for, and whether technology is about to change this in anyway.

Understanding sustainability

The idea of a sustainable job is different from jobs in sustainability or green jobs (climate change, energy and resource use) and what is more important for the sustainability of a specific job is its longevity. How long can you do the job and not only that but how long will there be a need for the job to be performed and why. The ability to do a specific job for as long as you are able to and in gainful employment is a key part to creating a sustainable, enjoyable livelihood.

There are sectors that are not sustainable and regarded as flash-in-the-pan careers, where people find work and no sooner do they settle down, then the job ends and has become redundant. Many jobs have simply died out over time and no longer exist – nobody wants one of these.

Technology and what it brings to the jobs market

Technology has long been looked at as the savior of many a job. The implementation of technology has served to bring back some jobs from the brink of extinction. On the other hand, the statistics say that over 70% of workers in the USA believe that technology will eventually take over their jobs. The jury is currently out on this and at the moment it is a bit of an unknown. Yes, there have been numerous jobs that have been lost to technology as automation and artificial intelligence come to the fore, but this has always been the case in terms of technology servicing to make some jobs redundant. The upside, however, is that the surge in technology-related jobs should be able to balance this loss of jobs with a vast number of jobs to be developed and made available in technology and all related sectors. Deloitte recently published research to show that technology is a net job producer rather than a job destroyer.

The crux of the matter is that the jobs being created by technology are different to the jobs that are being destroyed by technology. The argument is that the workforce needs to be involved in these changes. As technology improves and is able to take on increased amounts of human work, it is the lower paid, more manual tasks that are able to be replaced by machines on the factory floor, as well as those jobs in administration, customer service and market research that can now be done automatically using the appropriate modern technology.

Technology has thus been beneficial for most jobs and types of employment as it serves to make these easier and less repetitive. Health care has indeed been one of these recipients, however, there are those jobs that have begun to disappear. A few are mentioned below to provide some ideas – not all tech adaptation will create opportunities. Even in healthcare there will be those in this type of work, that will no longer be needed.

The last mile delivery person: The delivery of medicine or supplies will soon all be automated and there will be a number of human jobs that will become redundant. Further, mailing and prescription will all be done online.

Administrative assistants: Most admin work can now be done, filed, and saved online.

Receptionist: Answering the telephone is now a fully automated task.

What healthcare brings to the jobs market

The healthcare sector is in the biggest growth spurt that it has ever seen. Globally, healthcare has changed to become more proactive, which in itself means that additional staff are needed, increased health checks and assessments will be completed, and based on this, changes in our understanding of health has made for growth in healthcare jobs, increases in facilities and private healthcare options.

The proactive changes in healthcare have prompted the biggest change in the number of jobs that are available as well as the need to include more technological advancements in healthcare for monitoring and recording health outcomes. The main aim is to be able to give patients access to critical information that can be used to manage situations and conditions before symptoms appear and cause pain or suffering.

People are increasingly using wearables as ones clear example of proactive healthcare. According to Deloitte, “the number of consumers tracking their health data with wearables has more than doubled.” This is important as all the data that is now available from these devices needs to be stored analyzed and recorded to make improvements in the care that patients receive. The main tech companies like Google, which has invested in Fitbit and other such firms, have seen the value of the proactive health sector and changes an aplenty are afoot. The number of startups now entering the medical technological revolution has grown and this expansion is only expected to continue as technology and healthcare improve.

Another factor driving the increase in healthcare jobs is the fact that people will now live longer than ever before and will enjoy a better standard of health. This means that they will need additional care and medical support for the duration of this lengthier existence.

Lastly, while many of us are spending more time on our physical health, we often don’t spend as much time on our mental health. This provides a massive avenue of need as the world becomes more focused on the balance between physical and mental wellbeing.

There are number of jobs that the medical sector will produce and continue to produce as modern medicine improves and changes. The most interesting fact about the times we live in is that these medical changes are happening in tandem with some of the biggest improvements in technology that we have ever seen. It will be at this junction, between tech and medicine, that the biggest leaps in human and societal development will occur.

Health and technology

Technology has infiltrated and affected all business or industry sectors out there. The types of healthcare jobs related to technology have increased exponentially and it is in this field of health and technology that there have been some of the most outstanding technological advancements, which in tun are used to improve healthcare. Some of the biggest growing sectors related to health and technology include the following.

Precision medicine is the future of providing bespoke, tailor-made healthcare to suit the specific needs of each individual. As we come to realize that each individual has their own specific biological needs and make-up, we acknowledge that bulk pharmaceuticals and generalized care just don’t fulfill current needs. This might be particularly true of pharmacists, who are at the forefront of precision medicines.

is the future of providing bespoke, tailor-made healthcare to suit the specific needs of each individual. As we come to realize that each individual has their own specific biological needs and make-up, we acknowledge that bulk pharmaceuticals and generalized care just don’t fulfill current needs. This might be particularly true of pharmacists, who are at the forefront of precision medicines. Medical Virtual Reality Programmers are a new trend in the future of medical careers that merge health and technology. There are numerous studies that have shown that VR will be used in neuroscience research, where it can be used for patients that have experienced brain trauma. For those with a medical background and programming skills, the future looks bright.

are a new trend in the future of medical careers that merge health and technology. There are numerous studies that have shown that VR will be used in neuroscience research, where it can be used for patients that have experienced brain trauma. For those with a medical background and programming skills, the future looks bright. Health data analyst uses their analytical skills to understand, analyze and interpret data to ensure better healthcare and improved wellbeing for patients. This has, however, also seen the rise of the health data hacker, which is the dark side of big data use. As patients become better connected through multiple devices and platforms, so their information becomes the target for hackers. This means, however, that securing data systems and ensuring the data of patients is secure is another growing career opportunity as well.

uses their analytical skills to understand, analyze and interpret data to ensure better healthcare and improved wellbeing for patients. This has, however, also seen the rise of the health data hacker, which is the dark side of big data use. As patients become better connected through multiple devices and platforms, so their information becomes the target for hackers. This means, however, that securing data systems and ensuring the data of patients is secure is another growing career opportunity as well. Health management is one of the biggest trending job sectors within health at the moment. It involves the management of and strategic thinking around the future direction of healthcare and how to include technology in this future to the benefit of society at large. It is thus also quite popular for those in the jobs market or those looking to move sideways or upwards in healthcare. To get an idea of how to get qualified in health management, a great example out there to look at as a starting point is Suffolk University’s Online MBA Degree – Health Sector Management Concentration. Moving into management allows for a sustainable way to remain in a sector that will only grow in the future.

is one of the biggest trending job sectors within health at the moment. It involves the management of and strategic thinking around the future direction of healthcare and how to include technology in this future to the benefit of society at large. It is thus also quite popular for those in the jobs market or those looking to move sideways or upwards in healthcare. To get an idea of how to get qualified in health management, a great example out there to look at as a starting point is Suffolk University’s Online MBA Degree – Health Sector Management Concentration. Moving into management allows for a sustainable way to remain in a sector that will only grow in the future. Telesurgery and the ability to handle specialist surgical robots is going to be an avenue for career growth and specialization. As the medical fraternity try to make surgery less invasive and improve recovery times, surgeries will use more precision methods and harness technology.

and the ability to handle specialist surgical robots is going to be an avenue for career growth and specialization. As the medical fraternity try to make surgery less invasive and improve recovery times, surgeries will use more precision methods and harness technology. Medical robotics engineers are not the ones conducting the surgery but are providing the hardware and robotics that make precise robotics surgeries possible. Robotics engineers are providing the tools that allow less invasive surgery and high-definition 3D views of a surgical area with the aim of reducing recovery time and decreasing post-surgery complications.

Healthcare provides for some of the most sustainable jobs out there. These are jobs that will always be there, for as long as human beings age and are subject to bouts of illness and periods of ill health, then there will always be a need for qualified and experienced health care providers.

Technology and healthcare have met at a point where human development requires a change and improvement in the way healthcare is provided. Human care is definitely something that will always require the human touch. So, although there are phenomenal developments in technology that will and are affecting all aspects of our lives, healthcare will always need real people in these jobs.

The dilemma, however, is that there will not be enough human hands to cover the level of care that is now required in society. By 2030, there will be a shortage of 18 million health workers and although these are primarily in developing countries, it is a problem that is shortly to affect the USA. This will in time begin to create a discussion as to which healthcare tasks can be automated and given over to artificial intelligence and which cannot.

Conclusion

In conclusion, although healthcare is the most sustainable career by far, the level of care required by society will only be reached if it is able to integrate the right technology at the right time. Thus, in retrospect and in answering the question posed at the beginning of this article, it is healthcare jobs that are the most sustainable, in that healthcare needs and demands are peaking and expected to grow even further than the current levels of demand. However, without the added impetus to the health sector from the current surge in technology development and planning, the actual jobs that can be created and are expected to be created will not be achieved.

It is thus at the nexus of health and technology that the most sustainable and long-term jobs will be found. By integrating technology and healthcare and keeping a very close eye on the prize, which is to improve human life, then it would seem that it is here, in healthcare with the right technology that we have come the furthest in our development.

