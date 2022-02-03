Share the joy













Why Cypress Is A Better Alternative To Other Test Automation Frameworks/Libraries

Cypress.io is a relatively new test automation framework that was developed by Daniel Brennan and his team. Cypress is an end-to-end test tool for web applications. It allows you to write functional tests with a very simple syntax and seamlessly run your tests in real browsers. Cypress is also the first testing framework that uses only pure JavaScript (ES6).

It is different from other test frameworks in that it is designed to work well with modern front-end applications and to minimize setup time so that you can get to writing tests quickly.

It currently has the following features:

1. Easy to install and work with, no need to compile or make anything, Cypress is a Node.js module and can be installed via npm or yarn.

2. Works seamlessly in any environment, whether it’s a browser, a mobile device (Android/iOS), PhantomJS, or Electron.

3. Cypress is based on WebDriver which abstracts away the browser implementation details and provides an implementation-agnostic API for interacting with browsers. In short, Cypress is faster than its predecessors (Protractor, Nightwatch).

4. Cypress uses JavaScript Promises that are natively supported by all modern browsers (including Internet Explorer), instead of plugins like other frameworks that rely on third-party libraries like jQuery.

5. Has plugins for all kinds of purposes (e.g., running against remote URLs). Cypress even ships with a few useful plugins out of the box can be Checked out here.

6. Has zero configuration; there’s no need to configure Selenium or WebDriver servers because they are abstracted away through the use of proxies and programmable interfaces that work natively in Node.js without needing to spin up external processes, and more.

Now, let’s compare some of the most popular test automation frameworks like Puppeteer, Selenium, Playwright, etc. with Cypress, and see how to choose between them.

Selenium

Nowadays, Selenium is almost always mentioned in the same breath as Cypress, which is a new test automation framework that’s based on Selenium. But it’s surprising how little information there is on the Internet on what the differences between these two frameworks are, and why one might be better than another depending on your needs.

Selenium has been around for many years now and is an open-source web browser automation testing tool. It can simulate human interactions with a web page to test its functionality and check whether it works correctly. It can also be used to test mobile applications as well as desktop applications.

The way you use it changes depending on what kind of application you are testing, but in general, there are two modes for using it: record mode and manual mode. In record mode, Selenium automatically generates tests by watching you interact with an application so that you can then run those tests whenever necessary to make sure nothing has changed since then. If you want to run more tests than were generated automatically, you can switch from record to manual mode so that you can manually choose what areas of an application to test.

Selenium and Cypress are two of the most popular tools used in web automation testing. Selenium is not a native language but has bindings with most of the programming languages. Cypress is a special JavaScript framework that allows developers to write tests for the web with ease.

The basic difference between these two is that Cypress runs on top of the browser and Selenium runs on an external server. However, their applications are mostly the same. They are both used for test automation which means that they can be used to perform various tasks automatically.

Puppeteer

Puppeteer is a Node library. Cypress is a desktop application that runs on top of Selenium WebDriver.

When Puppeteer was released, everyone’s questions were why it wasn’t in the form of a desktop application like Cypress. The answer is simple: Puppeteer is not designed for end-users; it’s designed for other developers. There are many different testing tools used in software development and each of them has its specific use case. For example, there are tools for testing React components, Angular services, etc. On the other hand, Cypress is focused on UI testing for applications that are built-in in Angular or React (such as Airbnb).

It’s not just about using Node instead of Electron. A puppeteer can be easily integrated with Electron – see puppeteer-electron repo. The main difference between these two projects is that Cypress provides many different ways to write tests while Puppeteer doesn’t have any opinion about how you should test your application and gives you an API to do whatever you want to do.

Cypress and a Puppeteer are both JavaScript frameworks, but they differ and have their pros and cons. Cypress is a new and awesome tool that makes automated testing easier than ever before. It is not just a library or framework but can also be considered as a testing platform that lets you write end-to-end tests for your web apps in the same way as you would use a real browser to test your site.

You can try to understand the Puppeteer vs Cypress difference by comparing them based on important factors such as popularity, performance, community, license, and documentation.

Playwright

The playwright is a test automation framework for Java and C++, with Selenium support. Built on top of the open-source HtmlUnit framework, Playwright allows you to write automated acceptance and regression tests in any JVM language (Java, Groovy, Scala, or Clojure).

Tests are written using a simple domain-specific language that relies on predefined keywords. Playwright takes care of creating the browser, driving it using Selenium, parsing the HTML responses, and returning a result.

Playwright supports features such as parameterized tests, loops, and custom matches. It also comes with useful hooks so that users can control how the tests are being run (for instance, they can hook into the database layer or the database server configuration).

Playwright vs Cypress is a matter of metrics. The playwright is pure play, Cypress is not. But Cypress helps to fit your code into a predefined pattern, which makes it extremely reusable.

The playwright is like a diamond cutter. It allows you to create a perfectly fitting and extremely easy-to-use interface without any particular effort – just define the public methods and it generates all the boilerplate code for you. The playwright is so good at that that it can generate interfaces for dynamic languages, which are usually considered hard to work with (but Playwright isn’t).

But there’s a downside – the generated interface looks pretty generic and requires some additional effort to make it look nice. That’s why Playwright is used together with CSS frameworks such as Bootstrap or Foundation. And even though Cypress is young, there are already several ready-to-use integrations with popular CSS frameworks (Materialize or Bootstrap).

If you want your application to be completely flawless from the very first moment, you can use Playwright only and no additional frameworks. If you want your application to look nice and custom from the get-go, you can use Cypress only, which means no programming efforts will be wasted on writing boilerplate code.

Final Thoughts

Cypress is the simplest way to automate your web app as a whole, but it’s also useful for unit testing. Cypress runs tests written with any assertion library or framework because they’re simply executed in real browsers on real devices, and not just another headless browser in a VM.

The reason Cypress is the best and fastest test automation framework is because of its modular architecture. Cypress empowers you to leverage all the good tools you already use, like Babel, Jest, Webpack, etc., along with powerful APIs that are configurable with conventions. This way you can focus on writing better tests instead of worrying about different tooling configurations.

Moreover, Cypress framework can be easily integrated with cloud Grids like LambdaTest. LambdaTest has been equipped with support for Cypress to provide you with a seamless experience of testing web apps on the cloud. It provides an integration with Cypress that allows you to run Cypress tests in our cloud on any browser and OS combination quickly and easily. This LambdaTest Cypress integration will bring Cypress testing support in 3 easy steps right into your LambdaTest account:

1. Create your LambdaTest account (if you don’t have one yet).

2. Create a Cypress project that you want to run on the LambdaTest cloud.

3. Link your LambdaTest account in the project and start running your Cypress tests on the LambdaTest platform.

