Why AI Is the Future of Business

AI has captured the public’s imagination, with movies featuring cybernetic computers seeking to destroy humanity and games featuring AI robotic companions. However, in the real world, AI is used every day, implemented behind the scenes in our technology.

The AI industry has grown exponentially in the last couple of years, leading to improved analytics, chatbots, and assistants. AI improves businesses by streamlining routine tasks and providing accurate forecasts.

While AI may seem like an impossibly daunting technological innovation from the future, it’s here to make everyone’s lives more accessible and improve the way we interact with technology.

What exactly Is an AI app?

So, what makes AI artificially intelligent? Machine learning. ML (machine learning) allows machines to build neural networks that figure out problems.

Rather than coding a set of behaviors into the machine, the machine is left with its goals, and it learns how to accomplish them itself. It allows more flexibility for the device or program to work towards its goals.

How is this integrated into apps? Well, let’s take the simple chatbot. The chatbot has a goal and a basic structure. It wants to make customers happy. So it listens to customers and begins to understand what they want.

It hears the keyword problem and asks the customer to describe the issue. Then, the program tries to match it with a page that details the customer’s problem. If it gets it wrong, the computer files the interaction away, so in the future, it knows a customer with a similar problem wants something different than what it showed before.

Without AI, everything would need to be coded by hand, and several customers would have to complain about the system routing them to the wrong page before it’s fixed manually. And that’s if the customers complain about it, they often simply leave, frustrated with their experience.

As you can see, the system with AI is far more efficient and beneficial for everyone involved. It learns what the customers want and gets better at helping them without constant human intervention.

Integrating AI into business has never been easier, and it can help streamline your business so you can focus on what’s important.

Examples of AI Apps

As you can see, AI is hugely beneficial to businesses, helping to make apps and analytics to the next level. It erases human error and doesn’t require as much management.

For example, mobile gaming has become integrated into everyday culture, and AI is a part of that. AI recommends games, streamlines experiences, and will help new gaming-as-a-service providers run their services.

Nowadays, mobile apps are a must for businesses, and AI takes them to the next level. If a beauty brand has an app with an AI that can analyze customers’ faces and recommend beauty products, they’ll have an edge over the competition as their customers can easily find products that work for them.

Photo editing is another example. Now, AI can use photo editing tools to edit out phone lines. Set the focus and background and clear up unfocused spots in your photos. It cuts a lot of busy work out of photo editing so you can focus on the intentional changes you want to make.

AI is also helpful if the main part of your workforce works remotely. The pandemic has caused many businesses to send their workers home, and AI can help manage the team from afar.

Let’s not forget the most popular AI, the electronic assistants Siri, Cortana, Google Assistant, and Alexa. These AI-driven assistants constantly analyze your responses to better understand how to interact with you.

You can set certain phrases or passwords, have the assistant call you by different names, even ask the assistants jokes and get something funny. From wishing you a happy birthday to bringing you up to speed on current events, the AI is constantly learning your behavior.

AI: Not as Complicated as You Think

AI is getting more accessible every day. If you want to look into integrating AI into your app or business, you have many options to choose from.

Hire Experts to Get It Done

Many companies are centered around bringing AI solutions to business, so you can always have a team of in-house and outside help to develop your own AI to suit your goals.

This method guarantees you’ll get a custom-made AI that does precisely what you want. However, it’s also the most expensive since you have to hire contractors to help build your AI and devote working hours from your IT team to work on the project.

Use an Opensource Model

Microsoft, Google, and Amazon all have their versions of AI development, and since its opensource, anyone can go in and download one of their models or even use the software to build their own.

However, this requires some technical understanding, and it may be too difficult for the IT team to handle without special training. However, if they can build and implement their own AI model, they should go for it.

It ensures your IT team understands the AI program inside and out, so they can fix and update it as needed, without outside help. Independence from companies specializing in AI will save you money in the long run. Just make sure your in-house team has the hours they need to put the program together.

AI: The Future of Business

AI is rapidly growing and will become a 130 billion dollar industry by 2026. Rather than the desolate wasteland of the coming robot apocalypse, AI makes your life easier, streamlining tasks, highly accurate predictions, and more.

As AI grows in its capability and adaptability, changing everything from how we shop for food to diagnosing eye diseases, we will evolve the way we interact with technology.

AI integration into apps is just one step in this process, providing better customer service, a unique experience, and even improving our mental health. AI has nearly limitless possibilities just waiting to be unlocked, even in your own AI app.

