Share the joy













Which Legal Structure is Best for Starting a Retail Business?

Starting a retail business is no easy task. From deciding which business structure to choose to making a go-to-market strategy, there’s a lot to be done.

Still, you can’t make the decision of choosing the right entity type lightly as it will affect your future business operations. Different types of business entities get taxed differently and provide different sets of advantages and disadvantages.

Want to learn which business entity is best for starting a retail business?

Keep reading.

Choosing the Right Business Structure for Your Retail Business

Out of the four popular business structures, three are most suitable for starting a retail business. These are Sole Proprietorships, LLCs, and Corporations.

Let’s discuss what makes each of these a good fit for starting a retail business.

Sole Proprietorships

These are the best choice for starting a retail business on a small scale. Here are some of its advantages:

You have complete control over the administrative and operational aspects of the business

It is quite easy to form and requires much less paperwork than LLCs and Corporations

You don’t need to pay corporate taxes separately as all income is taxed as your personal income

All the profits go directly to you

LLCs

LLCs provide the limited liability of a Corporation as well as the flexibility offered by a Sole Proprietorship. Here are some of the advantages of forming an LLC for starting a retail business:

Your personal assets will be protected from legal action

You can choose to get taxed as a Sole Proprietorship or a Corporation

You can decide if you want to include other members or form a single-member LLC

All the profits and losses are shared among members

Corporations

Corporations are the perfect option for starting a large-scale retail business with multiple locations and outlets. Here are its benefits:

Business is a separate legal entity, thus protecting the personal assets of owners

It is easy to secure funding for a Corporation and expand the business

Corporate and personal taxes are kept separate

You can easily go public and issue shares of your company for further expansion

Final Verdict

The final choice of which business entity is best for starting your retail business depends on the scale of your business and your personal preferences. Simply compare and contrast the features of each entity type and then make a decision.

Need more inputs on the pros and cons of each of these business structures?

Check out the infographic below.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

