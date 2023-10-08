The Best Digital Marketing Courses You Must Try in 2024

Share the joy

Digital marketing is a lucrative profession. You can earn up to $100,000 a year in the US. Plus, many companies offer benefits. However, the potential for high earnings depends on various factors, including your skills, experience, and the niche you work in. Being a successful digital marketer requires a combination of education, practical experience, and ongoing learning. So, which digital marketing course is best for you?

Embarking on DM Career: Which Digital Marketing Course is Best?

1) Google Fundamentals of Digital Marketing Course

It is a popular option. Google is a globally recognized tech giant. Thus, completing a course it offers can enhance your credibility as a digital marketer.

One of its standout features is it is accessible to a wide range of learners. It covers various digital marketing topics, including modules on search engine optimization (SEO), social media, email marketing, and more.

The course also includes practical exercises and quizzes to reinforce your learning. It is designed to be engaging and interactive. Thus, it is suitable for learners with different learning styles.

It has 26 modules with 40 hours of videos.

2) Google Digital Marketing and eCommerce Course

Google regularly updates this course, unlike the course mentioned above, to reflect the latest trends and best practices in digital marketing and eCommerce. It has practical exercises and real-world examples to help you apply what you have learned in a practical context.

It requires 24 hours to complete. The course tackles SEO, SEM, social media marketing, email marketing, marketing analytics, eCommerce, eCommerce Marketing and Retargeting.

This is not free, though. It costs $49. But it is worth it if you want to build job-ready skills and you wish to become a junior digital marketing professional. The lessons are quite easy. Thus, if you are a beginner, you will find it interesting.

3.) Hubspot Digital Marketing Academy

Hubspot is a known company in the digital marketing industry. It offers various tools to digital marketers, including CRM, SEO tools, etc.

The courses are taught by experts who are recognized in the industry. The environment is easy to use. Best of all the courses are free.

To complete it, you need to allot up to 6 hours.

Its course is comprehensive and it tackles various aspects of digital marketing. Most of the courses at the Academy are free of charge. Thus, they are accessible to anyone who wishes to learn DM.

Upon completing it and passing the exams, you will receive a certificate. The certificate is valuable to your resume. It may help stand out in the job market.

4) Copyblogger Online Marketing Course

Copyblogger is one of the most successful websites in digital marketing. You should consider enrolling in this course as it is free. You get 16 eBooks and 20 emails that you can complete at your own pace. Keep in mind that writing excellent content is vital for your success in running a digital marketing campaign. Whether it is ad copy or a landing page, you must know how to write engaging content that your audience will love.

