You can learn digital marketing for free. The classes can help you stay on top of current trends. Even though the classes are not as comprehensive as going to university or signing up for a boot camp, these free courses would suffice.

There are numerous online resources available that can help you acquire the necessary skills. Here are some platforms and resources where you can learn digital marketing without paying anything.

Where to Learn Digital Marketing for Free?

1) Hubspot Academy

It offers free courses on digital marketing, including email marketing, SEO, content marketing, and more. It also provides certifications. The Academy provides a comprehensive selection of free courses that cover different aspects of digital marketing.

One of the standout features of Hubspot Academy is that they offer certifications upon successful completion of their courses. These certifications are recognized in the industry and can be a valuable addition to your resume. Examples of popular Hubspot certifications include the “Inbound Marketing Certification” and the “Content Marketing Certification.”

2) Google Digital Garage

It is an online learning platform created by Google that offers a variety of free courses related to digital skills, including the “Fundamentals of Digital Marketing” course. This course is one of the flagship offerings on Google Digital Garage. It covers the basics of digital marketing, making it suitable for you if you are a beginner or if you are looking to build a solid foundation in this field.

The course also covers various aspects of digital marketing, including search engine optimization (SEO), content marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and more. It provides a holistic view of the digital marketing landscape.

After completing the course, you will receive a certification from Google. This certification is widely recognized and can be a valuable addition to your resume.

3) Coursera

It offers a range of courses, specializations, and degrees in various fields, including digital marketing. Coursera does have paid courses and degree programs. However, it also provides free courses, often referred to as free trial options.

Coursera partners with top universities and institutions worldwide to provide a diverse selection of courses on numerous subjects. This includes courses related to digital marketing, ranging from introductory to advanced levels.

One notable offering is the Digital Marketing Specialization from the University of Illinois. This specialization is a series of courses designed to provide a comprehensive understanding of digital marketing strategies, tactics, and tools. It covers topics such as SEO, social media marketing, email marketing, analytics, and content strategy.

4) edX

It collaborates with prestigious universities and institutions to offer a diverse catalog of courses spanning various disciplines, including digital marketing. One of the standout courses is the Digital Marketing Fundamentals from the University of Edinburgh. This course is designed to provide a foundational understanding of digital marketing concepts and strategies.

The courses are typically self-paced. You can study when it suits your schedule. This flexibility is ideal for individuals with work or other commitments.

If you wish to obtain a certification to showcase your skills, you will have to enroll in a course’s paid track.

In addition to the above-mentioned platforms where you can learn digital marketing for free, you can join digital marketing communities on platforms like LinkedIn or Reddit to help you stay updated with the latest trends and network with professionals in the field. Or you can just hire a digital marketing agency.

