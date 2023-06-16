WhatsApp’s Snapchat-like video messaging feature is coming

Share the joy

Encrypted messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram make it simple to connect in practically any way imaginable.

You may exchange ephemeral status updates, polls in groups, and broadcast messages to many people with Meta’s app.

A new beta update provides us our first glimpse at a Snapchat-like functionality that allows you to instantly distribute 60-second video segments.

If you’ve used WhatsApp for a time, you’ll know that it allows you to share movies from your gallery, but it takes several clicks to do it.

Shorter films are sent as ephemeral tales to a select audience. This does not function when the content is meant just for a specific recipient or group chat.

WABetaInfo discovered Meta working on a short new video chatting feature in version 2.23.8.19 of the Android app. It also will arrive in iOS app version 23.6.0.73.

Beta Availability

The new functionality is already available to select beta testers. When users press the microphone button next to the message box to send a voice message, the symbol changes to a video camera. Tap and hold the button to record a short video clip for the receiver.

To return to voice message mode, just touch the video camera button again. According to WABetaInfo, the video recording has a 60-second time restriction.

This appears to be like the original Snapchat, which popularized video chatting as time-limited Snaps. However, one might argue that WhatsApp is suddenly catching up to Telegram, which has long offered a comparable video chat capability.

Although Meta was a little late in implementing this function, brief instant video may be quite handy if you want to save time typing or if you want to share something and an image with a description just won’t do.

According to WABetaInfo, a video shared in this manner can communicate immediacy and authenticity, which pre-recorded pieces cannot.

WhatsApp, like most other features, prioritizes user privacy with video messages. They are end-to-end encrypted, which means that no one other than the sender and intended recipient will be able to read the content.

Furthermore, while you cannot transmit video messages as view-once media, the receiver cannot either.

The beta channel’s availability will expand in the following weeks.

