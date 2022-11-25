WhatsApp’s Polling feature now available on Windows as beta

Share the joy

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp’s Polling feature is now widely available to Windows users. This is coming after the feature became widely available to all iOS users.

Recall that the feature was first reported by reliable tech blogger WABetaInfo about a month ago. Then, it was not possible for users to create polls; but they could at least view and vote for polls created by other members within a group. Now, some beta users can create polls in addition to being able to view and vote.

How to create a poll on WhatsApp

First, you need to click on the attach file icon placed next to the chat bar. A poll shortcut will appear showing the polling button along with others, same way it appears on Android, Desktop, and iOS. You will be able to add up to 12 options to the poll. The polling feature is available for both group and individual chats, and is end-to-end.

In order to improve security and keep your chats private, WhatsApp is reportedly working on screen lock on desktop beta. This was spotted by reliable tech blogger WABetaInfo.

According to the tracker, the upcoming update will let you set a password to protect your account on desktop beta.

Recall that WhatsApp added a similar feature to the mobile version of its app some three years ago. The upcoming update will of course, improve the security of WhatsApp on desktop by adding additional layer of protection to it.

The feature is set for a future release, but will encourage users to now that the app is doing more to protect their privacy.

According to the above screenshot, a password will be required every time you open the app. This will become a useful feature when you share your PC with other people.

The feature is optional, and you will have the option to either turn it on or off; and of course, the password will not be share with WhatsApp; which means it is always saved locally. In case you lose your password, you may need to log out of the app and log into WhatsApp Desktop again by linking your device with a QR code.

A couple of weeks ago, WhatsApp launched a new business search functionality for users. The update was announced during WhatsApp’s first-ever Business Summit in Brazil by Mark Zuckerberg. Users of the app will be able to search for businesses by category or name directly in the WhatsApp UI.

