WhatsApp’s disappearing feature gets an important upgrade

Share the joy













WhatsApp has improved its disappearing feature. The upgrade now allows you to set all chats to disappear by default.

WhatsApp disappearing feature allows you to set messages in a chat to automatically disappear after a set period of time. According to the Meta-owned app, users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages automatically for all their new one-on-one chats. What that means is that all future messages will be automatically deleted from the service.

Per The Verge, WhatsApp said all users will now have more options for how long until a message is deleted. Going forward, users will have options of 24 hours or 90 days.

“We’re rolling out a new disappearing messages option on WhatsApp today so you’ll be able to make all new chats disappear by default after 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. Not all messages need to stick around forever.“

Turning on the disappearing feature will not affect existing chats. However, any chats that come after that time will be deleted after the time chosen by you. You can turn the feature off for individual chats.

Report of a new undo button for Status has been spotted. The feature, which is currently only accessible to iOS beta testers, will allow you to undo status when you upload it.

The feature was uncovered by the reliable WABetaInfo, and is visible only to a select group of users on iOS. If you are unable to see the new “Undo” button on your phone, then you are probably not one of the few lucky ones. You will need to keep checking for new updates.

The “Undo” option will appear momentarily after publishing the status update. If you select it, the status update will be deleted automatically for everyone. A feature like this becomes very helpful when you post something you did not intend to.

Last month WhatsApp started a new option that allows you to view a business account’s status update. Users can view a business account’s status updates by tapping the profile picture in the profile page.

The feature is currently only accessible to beta testers, and will be accessible to other users in future updates. The feature was discovered by reliable tech tracker WABetaInfo.

By tapping the profile picture in the “business info” page of a business account, you will be able to view status and profile photo. WABetaInfo however, adds that you will still be able to view the status of business accounts with the older method as well.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

