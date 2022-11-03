WhatsApp’s Communities feature officially rolls out

Share the joy

WhatsApp’s Communities feature has finally rolled out. The WhatsApp Communities feature was first announced in April, but was then available as a limited test. It is a feature designed to help schools, private groups, organizations, and clubs better communicate and organized.

With Communities, there are a number of controls, including admin controls, voice and video calls involving 32 users, polls, larger file sharing, emoji reactions, support for sub-groups and announcement groups.

Communities works by allowing you to bring other related groups together in one place. This is aimed at keeping conversation going, and better organized.

How to add people to your Communities:

You can add people to your Communities by sharing a link. This enables you to add new and existing groups to the feature. Start by opening your Community > tap for more options > tap invite members.

Tap or click more options > invite members.

From the options available, choose how you would love to share the community invite link.

For controls and privacy, a community admin can reset the link at any time to prevent users from joining with old link. To do so, simple follow the next few steps:

· Open the WhatsApp community, then tap or click the subject.

· Tap or click Invite via link or Invite to Community via link.

· Tap Reset Link > Reset Link.

It is important to share your link with people you trust as anyone can easily copy it and join your community. This is one area that needs to be looked into as it may expose people to a particular community to strangers.

However, this is already being looked into as WhatsApp says it is already working on “closed groups.” Though, this has not been rolled out yet, it is believed that when it does, issues bothering on strangers taking advantage of shared link will be dealt with.

“The alternatives available today require trusting apps or software companies with a copy of their messages – and we think they deserve the higher level of security provided by end-to-end encryption,” WhatsApp said.

While announcing the launch of Communities via his Facebook Page, Mark Zuckerberg said:

“Today we’re launching Communities on WhatsApp. It makes groups better by enabling sub-groups, multiple threads, announcement channels, and more. We’re also rolling out polls and 32 person video calling too. All secured by end to end encryption so your messages stay private.”

Communities is already rolling out to users on iOS, and Android.

