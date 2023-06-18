WhatsApp Would soon let you switch between multiple accounts on one app

Share the joy

WABetaInfo

WhatsApp has been pretty high up there with new updates; and this new one might interest millions of users out there. According to reliable tech leaker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new multi-accounts feature to allow you switch between accounts on one app.

This update follows an earlier one which was also reported by WABetaInfo about WhatsApp working on a Companion mode. The Companion mode feature, according to the leaker, allows you to use an old account on multiple devices.

The account switch feature is not due for an immediate release as the company is reportedly still working on it. It works when you set up an account on a device for the first time, which is stored there until you decide to log out; which means you can always switch to it whenever you want.

With the multiple account feature, you can have the ability to manage your personal conversations, business or work-related discussions, and other interactions all within a single app. Instead of having to install a different app on a device, the multi-account switch allows you to switch between various accounts using a single app on the main device. For privacy and efficient management of chats, this is one of the best moves WhatsApp will be making.

In other news, Meta has launched WhatsApp Channels; a new private way to receive important updates from creators, and organizations within the app. The company said Channels is built on a new tab called Updates where you will find Status and channels you choose to follow. This, according to WhatsApp, is however separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities.

In a statement in its official blog, WhatsApp said:

“Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. To help you select channels to follow, we’re building a searchable directory where you can find your hobbies, sports teams, updates from local officials, and more. You can also get to a channel from invite links sent in chats, e-mail, or posted online.”

Channels has been deliberately built in a new Updates tab within the app to give the new feature more focus. It will also make it more appealing to users especially when it comes to choosing specific topics to follow.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

