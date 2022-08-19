WhatsApp working on the ability to disable screenshot in view-once media

Share the joy

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp users who clamored for the ability to block their view-once message from screenshot could soon have their wishes granted. This is because the app is reportedly working to add a screenshot blocker in the near future. What that means is that you will not have the ability to take screenshot of any message tagged as view-once.

The feature was under development on WhatsApp beta for iOS but could also be extended to Android according to WABetaInfo. Once the feature is launched, it will be impossible to take screenshots of view-once images and videos. However, this may not stop the recipient from taking a picture of the message using a secondary phone or camera. While attempt to take screenshots will be blocked, the sender will not be notified of it.

A couple of weeks ago, WhatsApp began working on adding a chatbot. The chatbot will make it easier to understand what is new on the platform. The feature will notify you of new features the same way Telegram does.

The upcoming feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, and is currently in its early stages of development. In a screenshot as posted by the tracker, the chat will appear from WhatsApp’s verified chatbot.

According to the screenshot, a notification providing information about new features, tips, and tricks for WhatsApp, and information about privacy and safety will appear.

You will not be able to reply to any of the messages provided by the bot as it is a read-only account. My understanding of the chatbot is that it is only designed to provide information to users.

It is also means you will not be able to reach WhatsApp in event that you have a question or feedback to give via the chatbot. You will be able to block the chatbot if you do not wish to continue receiving updates from it.

WhatsApp is also testing one interesting feature that might be of interest to a lot of users is the new previews for messages reactions within the chat list.

According to popular tracker WABetaInfo, most WhatsApp users have already started seeing it on v2.22.16.6, while some have confirmed that it is also on v2.22.16.5. To confirm that you have it, you will be getting information about recent reactions in the chat overview. The rollout is gradual, and should be generally available to all users pretty soon.

