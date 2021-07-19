WhatsApp will now let you join group call midway

Share the joy













WhatsApp has just updated its group calling feature–you can now join a group call long after they have started. It means you will no longer miss those interesting conversations because you were either not notified earlier or you were busy doing something else.

“Some of the best conversations happen when you least expect it. Now, if someone in your group misses a call when the phone rings, they can still join whenever they like. You can also drop-off and re-join so long as the call is still ongoing,” WhatsApp announced in a blog post on Monday.

A call info screen has also been added to enable you to see who is already on the call. You will also be able to see who else has been invited, but not joined yet. However, you can also choose to ‘ignore’ from the calls tab on WhatsApp if you would rather join the group call later.

Joinable call as WhatsApp calls it, is already rolling out to users.

Group calling on WhatsApp allows up to eight participants. When you receive a group video call, the incoming WhatsApp group video call screen will show the participants currently on the call, and the first contact listed will be the participant that added you.

In 2018, WhatsApp simplified the process of initiating a group call with just a couple of clicks. This was not the case before this update as users would have to start a one-one video call before adding a participant. The option that allows you to begin a group immediately call was not available, but things have now taken a new turn.

The redesign allows you to go to the group where the person you want to call is a member, tap on the phone icon at the top-right corner of the screen to make your call. The next screen presents you with the option to tap on the contacts within the group you want to call, tap the voice or video button, and you are good to go.

In addition to that, WhatsApp also added a new way to make group calls from the Calls tab. This addition allows you to tap the new Call icon atop the right corner of the screen, select the contacts you want to call and choose the video or voice icon to make a call.

As expected, quality of call depends on how strong and efficient your local network is.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

