WhatsApp wants to show Status updates in chat

Image Credit: Technobess

WhatsApp is reportedly working a new feature that will show Status updates in chat. The company wants to make Status even more popular, and one of the ways to achieve this is to create an awareness. Showing Status in chats will encourage users to view new posts by their contact.

The ability to watch Status in chat is for a future release. When you click on the cell, WhatsApp opens the conversation with the contact, but if they click on the profile picture of the contact that published a status update, their status shows up.

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

No release date was mentioned by WABetaInfo in his article, but we trust that this feature will be as bid hit when released.

WhatsApp is also testing a new option that makes it easier to chat with new contacts. A few users have started spotting an option that lets that chat with new numbers sent along with chats.

The update was spotted by reliable tracker WABetaInfo who posted a screenshot on his blog. Previously, a tap on a number from a chat would instantly send the number to your dialer app, so you could make a call.

The latest change as spotted by WABetaInfo however, presents you with a pop-up dialog. It also checks to see if the number is associated with any WhatsApp account, and if that is the case, it then gives you the option to initiate a chat with the owner of the line.

In more WhatsApp news, there is a chance that the chat app could soon let you send up to 2GB file size. This is a new upgrade that is being tested by WhatsApp, reports WABetaInfo. According to the tracker, a small test is being conducted in Argentina that allows some users to share media files up to 2GB on iOS.

This is just a test, and may not enjoy a wider roll out anytime soon. That said, it will be exciting to be able to send up to 2GB file size to your contact. The ability to send up to 2GB media size was activated by Telegram in 2020.

WhatsApp is not the first app to add the ability to send up to 2GB; but this will surely users in a lot of ways.

