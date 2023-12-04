WhatsApp users can now share photos and videos in their original quality

Share the joy

This is one update that will gladden the minds of all WhatsApp users on iOS. WhatsApp has just rolled out a new update that will allow users of the app on iOS to share photos and videos in their original quality.

Users of WhatsApp can now be confident that certain limitations will not affect the quality of their shared videos, thanks to this update.

Interestingly, users can still choose to transfer a document by clicking the “+” icon after selecting whether to send an uncompressed image or video.

The update, according to WhatsApp, is gradually rolling out to users and could take a while to get to everyone. The Android version, according to MacRumors, is still being tested, but no exact release date is known.

After announcing support for HD images on its platform, WhatsApp launched HD video support on Android and iOS back in August. At the time, WhatsApp did say the video version of the feature was coming.

WhatsApp confirmed to TechCrunch that it was now rolling out HD video support on Android and iOS. With HD videos, you can choose to share high-def videos across WhatsApp. In the past, a high-definition video would have been compressed to 480p based on the app’s resolution limit.

To send HD videos to your contacts, tap the new HD button on the top of the screen. A dialog box will appear where you can confirm if you want to share in Standard or HD Quality and will present you with associated file sizes. You can then share the video as usual.

The new option will provide another way to share videos in your chats. Such videos, however, will have an HD logo appear on uploaded visuals for those that have the option available. The logo will enable you to control how your uploaded videos appear.

Adding the option will come in handy for users in areas with low connectivity, as they will be able to switch between the two. Whichever quality you choose, both options are still subject to WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption defaults.

In other news, you can now create a new WhatsApp group without a name.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update that allows you to create a new group even if you do not know what name to give it.

