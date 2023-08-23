WhatsApp users can now create groups without names

Share the joy

Credit: TechCrunch

Still thinking of the perfect name to give your new WhatsApp group? Worry no more, as you can now create a new WhatsApp group without a name.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new update that allows you to create a new group even if you do not know what name to give it.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new update via his Facebook page on Wednesday. Any new group yet to be named will, however, be limited to only six participants.

Such groups will be dynamically named based on the users added to them, Meta said, per TechCrunch.

The group name will appear differently for every participant, but this will depend on how they have saved contacts on their phone. If you join an unnamed group with people who have not saved their contacts, your phone number will become visible in the group name, WhatsApp said. What this means is that the new elements are likely targeted at more friends and family who are already familiar with one another.

WhatsApp plans to roll out the new feature to a global audience in the coming weeks.

In other news, WhatsApp users will have the option to choose HD or regular image quality during uploads.

The new option will provide another way to share images in your messages. Such images, however, will have a HD logo appearing on uploaded visuals for those that have the option available. The logo will enable you to control how your uploaded pictures appear.

Adding the option will come in handy for users in areas with low connectivity, as they will be able to switch between the two. Whichever quality you choose, both options are still subject to WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption defaults.

Recipients will also see a small HD icon on images shared in higher resolution on WhatsApp.

The ability to switch between HD and regular image uploads will roll out across Android, iOS, and the web in the coming weeks, according to Meta.

In related news, WhatsApp is rolling out a new screen-sharing feature for video calls within the app. It means you can now share your device’s screen with other users during a video call.

With the new screen-sharing element, the WhatsApp app can be used for presentations.

Adding a screen-sharing element to the app makes a lot of sense when you consider the fact that video calling on WhatsApp now accommodates up to 32 participants.

