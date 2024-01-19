WhatsApp updates Channels with voice notes and polls

Share the joy

Credit: Social Media Today

Channels on WhatsApp now have a few extra features. Channels now have voice notes, in-stream polls, and a new feature that allows you to share public Channel posts as a personal Status update.

In-stream polls

Going forward, Channel admins will be able to send out polls to their audience. This provides an additional way to spark group engagement and get feedback from users on specific topics.

With the complete vote totals shown to the right of the display, polls will be shown in real time.

The addition of a polling feature within Channel makes a lot of sense, as it will encourage engagement.

Voice note

Voice notes, just like polls, will also serve as another effective way of keeping people engaged with Channel. With voice notes, admins will be able to engage their groups.

WhatsApp is also rolling out the ability for Channel members to forward a channel update as a Status update. This, however, will only be applicable to public Channels.

You will now have the option to forward to your Status update when you long-press on a chat or image within a Channel. This is a useful strategy for increasing the number of users that join a public channel.

Finally, WhatsApp has increased the number of admins that a Channel can have to 16. This will provide more capacity to maximize the option.

A couple of months ago, Meta began extending its Broadcast Channels to both Messenger and Facebook. This followed successes that were noted after the feature’s introduction on Instagram. As a result, there will be more options available to creators for updating their audience.

In essence, Broadcast Channels is a one-way group chat feature that lets users follow famous people and creators so they can DM their followers with their most recent updates.

What exactly are broadcast channels? They are essentially a one-way group chat feature that lets users follow popular creators and other high-profile users, who can then use direct messages to inform their followers of their most recent developments.

Naturally, things have changed as more conversations move to messaging. This opens up a useful channel for ongoing communication, and a number of creators have taken advantage of it to keep a closer relationship with their audience.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

