WhatsApp to roll out new chat filters for business accounts?

Image Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is reportedly working on new chat filters for accounts. The feature according to WABetaInfo, will allow WhatsApp Business accounts users to organize their conversations with different chats in a better manner. The feature is expected to roll out across platforms—Android, iOS, and desktop.

The chat filters will help users find chats easily, which of course, is the whole idea behind it. Filters are basically used to show special data or information from a database. With chat filters, users will be able to categorize the chats into groups, non-contact, unread chats, and many more.

The feature will also be accessible to regular users sometimes in the future, according to WABetaInfo. As of now, the chat filters feature is only available on WhatsApp Desktop v2.2216.40.

In related news, WhatsApp is reportedly working a new feature that will show Status updates in chat. The company wants to make Status even more popular, and one of the ways to achieve this is to create an awareness. Showing Status in chats will encourage users to view new posts by their contact.

The ability to watch Status in chat is for a future release. When you click on the cell, WhatsApp opens the conversation with the contact, but if they click on the profile picture of the contact that published a status update, their status shows up.

No release date was mentioned by WABetaInfo in his article, but we trust that this feature will be as bid hit when released.

WhatsApp is also testing a new option that makes it easier to chat with new contacts. A few users have started spotting an option that lets that chat with new numbers sent along with chats.

The update was spotted by reliable tracker WABetaInfo who posted a screenshot on his blog. Previously, a tap on a number from a chat would instantly send the number to your dialer app, so you could make a call.

The latest change as spotted by WABetaInfo however, presents you with a pop-up dialog. It also checks to see if the number is associated with any WhatsApp account, and if that is the case, it then gives you the option to initiate a chat with the owner of the line.

