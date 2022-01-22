WhatsApp to roll out in-app support

Share the joy













It has been over a year since news first broke out that WhatsApp was testing in-app support. Since that time, things have gone quiet; as a matter of fact, the company seemingly suspended the test. The good news is that WhatsApp is bringing back the feature.

Per WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned chat app is bringing back the feature, and probably not as a test this time around. The feature was abruptly removed from the app without any reason; but will soon be available again to all users.

Now, every time you contact WhatsApp from the app Settings > Help > Contact Us, WhatsApp may respond to you in a WhatsApp chat again; but that is if you want.

WABetaInfo adds that WhatsApp Support chats will always be marked with a green verified checkmark. This will always make you know it is WhatsApp that is contacting you. So, it is important to always verify if there is the green verified checkmark every time you want to use the feature.

Once the new section opens, you will be able to add the report filling the text field. You can also choose to include your device information including system details and logs that can help WhatsApp to dig deep; and of course, this ensures that you get the best answer to your queries.

It is important to add that text messages and status updates are never part of the logs. When the conversation is over, the chat will be automatically marked as closed. You can also open another ticket via the setting if there are other cases you would like to report.

A few weeks ago, we had told you that WhatsApp was adding a new extension called nearby businesses. Business will be up for this new feature because it will allow them to become more visible, especially within the WhatsApp app. When it becomes available, you will be able to search for things like clothing, hotels, eateries, and many more without exiting the app.

The nearby businesses feature will be available to both iOS and Android upon launch. However, only a handful of users in São Paulo Brazil can access it for now. This is not confirmed yet, but it seems WhatsApp will first roll out the Business Directory feature to all users before adding the nearby businesses tool.

Ultimately, users will be able to place orders for product and services via WhatsApp not long after the nearby businesses feature is launched. WhatsApp has never hidden its plans to offer businesses related services to users.

