WhatsApp to launch a Community feature?

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a Community feature. The Community feature, which is different from the group function in WhatsApp, was spotted by WABetaInfo.

The new Community feature seems to give group admins more power over groups. They [admins] will have access to create groups within groups. This ability is similar to how channels are arranged under an umbrella Discord community.

Admins will have the right to invite new users via a Community Invite Link and then start sending messages to other members. WABetaInfo reports that chats are likely to be end-to-end encrypted.

There is no word on when this feature will be available to the public. A Community feature will likely bridge the gap between WhatsApp and other chat apps like Telegram and Signal.

Early in 2021, Telegram, alongside Signal were the two biggest gainers from the short-term issue suffered by WhatsApp. Recall that millions of users had switched from WhatsApp to protest the Facebook-owned app’s new privacy policy, which was later suspended.

Millions had rushed to download alternate apps like Signal and Telegram; and this may have helped the latter to gain more installs.

In other WhatsApp news, the chat app is about to add a new option that allows you to view a business account’s status update. Users can view a business account’s status updates by tapping the profile picture in the profile page.

The feature is currently only accessible to beta testers, and will be accessible to other users in future updates. The feature was discovered by reliable tech tracker WABetaInfo.

picture in the “business info” page of a business account, you will be able to view status and profile photo. WABetaInfo however, adds that you will still be able to view the status of business accounts with the older method as well.

A couple of months ago, WhatsApp launched a pilot test of a new business directory in São Paulo Brazil. The feature will enable users to search for businesses within the app, according to Reuters.

This test is of one of several moves being made by WhatsApp’s parent company Facebook to strengthen its ecommerce drive.

WhatsApp has enlisted thousands of businesses in categories such as food, retail, and local services across São Paulo neighborhoods. The company plans to expand the feature by adding India and Indonesia, which Idema claims were good places to expand to.

Recall that WhatsApp is still battling to convince users of its sincerity per its new privacy policy. This perhaps, explains why WhatsApp has assured users that it will not know or store the location of people’s search or results through the new directory feature.

