WhatsApp to finally let you mute chat forever–officially rolling out

Image Credit: WhatsApp

A little while ago we told you that WhatsApp was working on the possibility of allowing you to mute chats forever. Well, that has now been confirmed by the chat app and the functionality is rolling out to everyone.

The ‘1 year option’ has now been fully replaced with the ‘Always’ option, which means you can choose to mute a chat forever. This will be particularly useful when it comes to those annoying chats from people you do not wish to offend by blocking them. It is better to mute a chat for as long as you wish than having the individual blocked since this may offend them.

Do I like the look of it? Of course I do–considering the fact that it will help to deal with those annoying group chats. What this means is that I will only have to check those chats when it is convenient for me or when I am not busy doing some work.

In other news, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a self-destruct picture and video feature called Expiring Media. Just like the expiring message feature, the self-destruct picture feature will disappear once a user exits the chat. This will make WhatsApp a lot safer for us all, especially when it comes to sharing private pictures and videos.

According to reliable tech blogger WABetaInfo, pictures and videos will automatically disappear from your log after you have left the chat. Strangely, the expiring media feature does not warn you ahead of deleting your media after exiting the chat.

What remains unclear at this time is whether you will be notified when someone screenshots your picture. Personally I would want the feature to be able to notify me once someone takes a screenshot of my picture.

Expiring media appears in the latest beta submitted to the Play Store. For now there is no exact time or date when it will exit beta and become widely available to all users. What a feature this will turn out to be if it eventually makes to a global roll out.

WhatsApp is also looking to add a fingerprint security feature. This will quite obviously add an extra layer of security to the chat app—a much needed functionality these days.

The fingerprint security feature allows you to confirm the creation of a new WhatsApp Web session by simply using your fingerprint. The functionality according to the reliable tech blogger, is still under development.

No date has been confirmed for the release of the feature, but it could be available in the near future. Of course, you can access the upcoming feature on the Play Store if you are a part of the WhatsApp beta program. If you do not see the update on the Play Store, then a refresh could do the magic.