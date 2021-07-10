WhatsApp to enable you send videos with best quality available

Share the joy













Image Credit: WABetaInfo

A new WhatsApp setting that will allow you to send videos and images in the best available option is being developed. The feature is still being developed, and may not be available until sometime in the future.

As explained by WABetaInfo, the new feature will allow you to send images and videos to your contacts in the best quality available. You will be presented with three options to choose from including ‘Auto,’ ‘Best quality,’ and ‘Data saver.’

There is no word on when exactly this update will be launched. The test appears limited to Android, with no information on whether an iOS version is going to be available.

A couple of weeks ago, WhatsApp updated its app to allow wider image and video displays in message thread. The chat app announced the new update via its Twitter page. The update is a small, but important one that will allow you to view images and videos in-line as against having to crop them to fit.

What this means is that you no longer need to crop images to have everyone fit in. While this is not a major update, it does make viewing images in message thread more interesting.

For businesses, this is one update that will matter a lot especially when it comes to displaying their products and services. It means important aspects of their videos or images will no longer be cropped just to fit in.

For those who want to post images with a group of friends and family members, this is the perfect update—everyone will now be fully involved when images are displayed in message threads.

At the beginning of the July, the disappearing message feature made its way to WhatsApp. In the update, WhatsApp launched the disappearing message feature, and immediately became available in the beta version.

With a “View Once” feature, WhatsApp users can send images and videos that can only be opened once by the recipient. There is no media preview, but there is a text-sized bubble that will indicate whether it is an image or video that has been sent.

Despite having the ability to disappear after the first view, the recipient can still screenshot your message. What that means is that you should be careful when sending sensitive messages or images to people.

