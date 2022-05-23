WhatsApp to Drop Support for Older iPhones

Share the joy

The support will end on October 24, 2022.

https://wabetainfo.com/whatsapp-will-drop-the-support-for-ios-10-and-ios-11/

WhatsApp Will Stop Working on Older iPhones

If you have an iPhone running iOS 10 or iOS 11, then you can no longer update or use WhatsApp starting on October 24, 2022. WABetaInfo reports that only iOS 12 and newer versions will be supported.

The messaging platform typically drops support for some older versions of iOS and Android. It allows the company to introduce some features that may not be compatible with older operating systems. Thus, the newer versions won’t work on older platforms.

Furthermore, it will cost money just to continue supporting older operating systems. It won’t make sense for WhatsApp to invest in a small percentage of people using older platforms.

The platform has already begun notifying users with older iPhones that they should upgrade to iOS 12 or newer iOS to ensure that they can keep using the app. If not, the app on their older iPhones will stop working after October 24.

At the moment, the only iPhones that are running iOS 10 and iOS 11 are iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. And they can’t be upgraded to newer OS. Since they have been released 10 years ago, not a lot of people are using them.

Most of the iPhone models are on iOS 15.

On the other hand, consumers who are still using iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, or iPhone 6s can still use the app, at least for now. Soon, WhatsApp will announce that it will no longer support these iPhones.

But not just iPhones, though. Older Android phones can’t use WhatsApp anymore starting on October 24 this year.

If you rely on this messaging platform, then make sure to upgrade to a newer phone. But it’s not just about not being able to use WhatsApp anymore. Rather, it’s also about the security of your older iPhone.

When you have older phones, it’s likely that you can’t get security updates, thereby, putting your data at risk.

No Longer Fake News

Last year, there were reports that WhatsApp would drop support for iOS 10. But it was regarded as fake news at that time.

But now it has become reality.

WhatsApp stated that devices and software are always changing. Thus, it reviews the operating systems that it supports and updates.

To help pick the devices to stop supporting, the company looks at the devices and software that are older and with the fewest number of uses. These devices can’t use the latest security updates or they lack the functionality required to run this messaging platform.

However, before WhatsApp will stop supporting your older phone, you will be notified ahead of time. In that way, you will have time to upgrade to the newer operating system.

Here are the devices that WhatsApp will support:

Android running OS 4.1 and newer

iPhone running iOS 12 and newer

KaiOS 2.5.0 and newer, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2

It’s best that you upgrade your iPhone. If you can’t afford to buy a new phone, you can always choose a cheaper, budget-friendly option.

